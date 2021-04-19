Monday, April 19, 2021
#BlackLivesMatter

Derek Chauvin Trial: Closing Arguments Begin at 10 am CT; How the Nation is Bracing for Verdict (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

hennepin county gov center
Hennepin County Government Center in Minnesota (Getty Images)

*The police killing of George Floyd last May launched ongoing protests and a racial reckoning across the United States and around the world. Today the prosecution and defense in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in Floyd’s death, are expected to begin their closing arguments at 10 a.m. CT.

The prosecution rested its case last week after calling 38 witnesses and playing dozens of video clips over the course of 11 days. The defense rested Thursday after calling seven witnesses over two days.

Following closing arguments, Judge Cahill will instruct the jurors on the laws in the case before verdict deliberations. Two members of the jury will be informed that they were alternates and will not be part of deliberations.

The jurors will be sequestered during deliberations, with the court providing meals and hotel rooms, where security will be provided by marshals.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis and other cities across the U.S. are bracing for a possible verdict Monday.

Watch this NBC News report below:

EURPublisher01

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


