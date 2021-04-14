*“My nephew…wrote the song,” said Kevin Lemons, a well known choir/vocal director in Atlanta, about the new single “For Your Good” (HezHouse/RCA Inspiration) from Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling. “It’s about being tested and tried and being disappointed…about coming out that.”

Lemons’ Higher Calling choir started out with 50 members from his fathers’ church, and now it consist of over 70 powerhouse-singers. After many years of directing the Higher Calling choir vocals, Kevin was contacted by Grammy Award winning Bishop Hezekiah Walker about signing to this new record label HezHouse, distributed by RCA Inspiration. The “For Your Good” single is off of their 3rd album titled “3rd Round” due out in the summer of 2021.

“For many years Bishop Walker and I’ve had a working relationship,” said Kevin. “When he comes to Atlanta he would need a choir and he’d call me. When he decided to do his label he said, ‘I want to keep choirs alive and the second act I want to be is you.’ I blinked and it happened that fast and it’s been a joy.”

Kevin Lemons started directing choir vocals at a very young age with the Atlanta Masonic Choir. Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling released their debut as “Destined for Greatness.” In 2013 they released their sophomore album titled “The Declaration” and it reached #10 on Billboard’s Gospel Chart. He went on to hold classes/workshops at local colleges, universities and churches through out the United States and internationally.

“I started ‘teaching’ choirs at the age of 12,” Lemons informed me. “Over the years my father allowed me to build my reputation.”

When I talked of my choir directing experiences of taking secular songs and changing the lyrics to make them Gospel, he said, “I took (traditional) Gospel songs and changed the rhythm. We have to do things to draw-in the next generation.”

In 2018 Kevin Lemons directed the vocals for the soundtrack to the Netflix film Come Sunday. In 2019 he directed the vocals for the 34th Stellar Music Awards.

“I had a vocal production contract to do just the choir scenes,” he pointed out when I asked about him directing for Netflix’s Come Sunday film. “I got involved a little bit more though. They said, ‘Kevin, try this. Do a feel good song’.”

And as they always say, “the rest is history.” He became the singing voice of Carlton Pearson in Netflix’s Come Sunday film. www.KevinLemonsandHigherCalling.com www.RCAInspiration.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference