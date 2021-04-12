Monday, April 12, 2021
Home News
News

Lena Waithe Catches Heat Over Racist Violence in New Horror Series ‘Them’

By Ny MaGee
0

*Lena Waithe is catching heat over the new horror series “Them,” which debuted Friday on Amazon. 

Created by Little Marvin, the ten-episode Amazon Original limited anthology series explores terror in America. The 1950s-set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Check out the official trailer above.

READ MORE: Shahadi Wright Joseph’s First-EVER Kiss Happened in Lena Waithe’s Creepy Azz ‘Them’

Boomerang Premiere - Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe

Waithe, who executive-produced two episodes, is facing backlash on Twitter due to some of the racist violence in the series. 

Here’s more from Newsweek

People on Twitter appeared to be reacting to a Los Angeles Times piece about the series, which noted that “the most shocking horror lies in the in its more realistic scenes of racist violence, which are arguably more disturbing than the vivid images in its recent predecessors.”

The highlighted portion of the review goes on to point towards a moment depicting the murder of a young Black child and a sexual assault of his mother in the series’ fifth episode, and the ninth episode in which two Black people’s eyes are gouged with hot pokers.

Twitter users are calling out Waithe for what they deem to be a “sick and twisted” narrative, others have referred to “Them” as “Black trauma porn.”

One Twitter user wrote, “To be clear this is peak Lena Waithe. She seems incapable of being attached to projects about Black people without reveling in Black pain–especially when she is in charge. Play on the name, use one of the same actresses but expressly torture Black bodies.”

Another said, “Lena Waithe is unwell. Her art is telling me things I don’t like. Where did she grow up, go to school, hang out with? What inspires her art? These projects she’s putting out….eh.”

A Third added, “Once again we have a piece of media that believes Black trauma porn is Black horror. This is why Peele is a top dog. He knows how to blend Black horror & social commentary effortlessly. Twice Lena Waithe has proven she has no business screenwriting Black stories.”

Meanwhile, check out my interview with Little Marvin for Emmys.com about why the Black experience in America makes for an intriguing horror series.

Previous articleProtests Over Police Killing of Daunte Wright Prompts Deployment of National Guard / VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Protests Over Police Killing of Daunte Wright Prompts Deployment of National Guard / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Into the early hours of Monday, the National Guard was deployed in Minneapolis as hundreds of people looted and rioted following protests over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Multi-million Dollar Bruce’s Beach, Stolen from Black Owners, is About to be Returned

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justice is rarely swift in these situations but as conversations about reparations for the Black community press on, a few California legislators are actively...
Read more
Social Heat

LA Times’ Headline on DMX’s Death was Problematic; Issues Apology

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Los Angeles Times is facing major backlash from fans after posting an insensitive headline announcing DMX’s death. As the world continues to mourn the...
Read more
Social Heat

Survey Says Nearly HALF of Americans Want The Rock to Run for President

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new poll, The Rock has support from nearly 50 percent of Americans in his potential run for president. Roughly 30,130 people participated in...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P Claims DMX OD Could’ve Been Prevented & Oh Yeah, Rappers Need A Union!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO