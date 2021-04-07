MeToo Activist Tarana Burke Inks Overall Deal with CBS Studios

*Activist and #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke and her producing partner Mervyn Marcano have inked an overall producing deal with CBS Studios

Per Variety, the duo will develop scripted, unscripted and documentary projects for linear television and streaming platforms via their Field/House Productions. The team will “embrace complexity and highlight underrepresented voices,” and champion “narratives driven by storytellers who represent ‘the rest of us.’”

“In our quest to partner with compelling storytellers, Tarana and Mervyn stand out,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “Their drive and leadership as stewards of change brings a powerful and distinct voice to advancing stories of inclusion and impact. They are clearly magnets for many whose voices need to be heard and we’re excited to work alongside them in this new venture.”

It’s been a long time coming…but I’m so excited to announce that my memoir will be released this fall Sept. 14th. I’m so grateful to the amazing @BisaButler for this beautiful artwork. You can read all about it in this exclusive for @OprahDaily https://t.co/kLuEfsAKfa pic.twitter.com/ycQtIWK89a — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) March 29, 2021

“Creating space for new narratives has always been an integral part of cultural change work,” said Burke. “Field/House is a platform for those new narratives. This partnership gives us the reach and scale to ensure that we build new audiences for new voices.”

Time Magazine named Burke Person of the Year in 2017, and USA Today crowned her Women of the Decade last year. In 2019, Burke was honored with Harvard Kennedy School’s Citizen Activist Award. She’s set to drop her memoir, “Unbound,” in the fall by Flatiron.

Marcano is known for his work on YouTube Original’s “Resist” series and BET’s “Finding Justice.”

“We’re thrilled to be building a powerful vehicle for inclusive stories with CBS Studios,” said Marcano. “Our goal has always been to create a pipeline of culturally progressive programming with our diverse network of creatives and storytellers. We look forward to working with the team at CBS Studios as these stories find their homes across the media ecosystem.”

Burke, Marcano will also develop content for the CBS Television Network.