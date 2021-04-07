Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Home News
News

LeVar Burton Supports Petition Calling on ABC to Hire Him as New Host of ‘Jeopardy!’

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
via Change.org

*Back in November, Burton fans created a Change.org petition calling for the “Reading Rainbow” host to take over Alex Trebek’s duties on ABC’s long-running game show. As of Wednesday (April 7), the petition had over 162,000 signatures.

“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” the petition states. 

It continues, “This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!”

Burton reacted to the online love and support in a series of tweets, writing, “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”

READ MORE: LeVar Burton Reacts to Petition to Make Him New Jeopardy! Host

“Of course while I’m very flattered by the petition, my thoughts are definitely with Alex Trebeck’s [sic] family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend. #LongLiveAlex,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

On Tuesday, Burton shared the petition on Twitter, adding the caption  “Leaving this here in the event that the powers that be are listening,” he tweeted

Trebek died in November at the age of 80, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. “Jeopardy” guest hosts have included everyone from Greenbay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric and “Jeopardy” champion Ken Jennings

You can sign the petition in support of the Burton “Jeopardy!” takeover here.

Previous articleCher Apologizes Again for Her ‘White Savior’ Tweet About George Floyd
Next articleSheryl Underwood Reacts to Sharon Osbourne’s Exit From ‘The Talk’ Following Fallout
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

YouTube Has Officially REMOVED YG’s ‘Anti-Asian’ Song ‘Meet the Flockers’

Fisher Jack - 0
*After initially refusing to do so, YouTube has officially removed “Meet the Flockers” by YG, which has been deemed as an “anti-Asian” song by...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Gets Vaccinated and Lets Out Squeals, Err, High Notes / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated and she shared the experience with the world. The superstar got her COVID-19 shot over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

Fisher Jack - 0
*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward. Attorney Tyrone A....
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO