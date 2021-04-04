Sunday, April 4, 2021
Home News #BlackLivesMatter
#BlackLivesMatter

Monday LA Press Conference Set by Lisa Simpson: A Mother Ripped Off by BLM

By Fisher Jack
0

*Lisa Simpson the mother of Richard Risher, who she says in 2016 was unjustly murdered by the LAPD, is calling for Melina Abdullah the leader of BLM Los Angeles to step down from leadership if she doesn’t honor her commitment and public pledge to help with financial costs the Simpson family has endured since the killing of her son (Richard Risher).

Simpson is holding a press conference on Monday, April 5 at 4pm in Los Angeles to detail her grievance. Scroll down for time/location of conference.

In a press release, Simpson reminds that Abdullah stated publicly on video that Black Lives Matter Los Angeles “would help the Simpson family financially after raising funds off the death of my son from concerned community members who donated to BLM Los Angeles.”

“I have not received one penny from Abdullah or BLM despite BLM Global Network reporting they have raised $90 million dollars in donations. Locally Abdullah and BLM have received over $3 million dollars in donations. I’m not begging Abdullah or BLM for money. I’m simply asking that she keep her financial commitment she made to my family after solicitation of funds using my sons name and other names of victims of police violence such as Ezell Ford, Michael Brown, and Tamir Rice,” says Simpson, who added:

“Abdullah has a long history of clout chasing and it’s a slap in the face and very disrespectful of Abdullah to infer that grieving mothers such as myself and Samaria Rice, the mother of 12 year old Tamir Rice who was unjustly killed by police on a Cleveland Ohio playground, are a disruption in the movement.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Lisa Simpson - screenshot
Lisa Simpson – screenshot

“As Samaria Rice and Michael Brown Sr. have stated publicly, BLM and some activists have exploited the murder of their children for clout chasing, fame and financial luxury. Abdullah has raised over $3 million dollars in BLM LA donations off the life of my murdered son and others killed by police and in return she has refused in keeping her word to donate to my family. We are currently experiencing homelessness and it is just more trauma we’re dealing with.

“The Simpson family is calling for Abdullah to keep her verbal financial commitment to us or step down from leadership in BLM. We refuse to let Melina Abdullah, who in fact is biracial, to continue to exploit and capitalize off the death of Black people murdered unjustly by police,” stated Lisa Simpson, mother of Richard Risher who was killed by LAPD in 2017.

Press conference
Monday April 5, 2021
Time 4:00 pm
Location:
The intersection of Florence and Normandie.
South Los Angeles CA.
source: Lisa Simpson via Keyanna Salima

Previous articleJanet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

Fisher Jack - 0
*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward. Attorney Tyrone A....
Read more
Social Heat

Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you haven't heard, “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear on the show’s upcoming second season. Netflix and Shondaland announced the news this...
Read more
Social Heat

Justin Bieber Says He Sampled MLK Jr. on New Album for ‘Educational Purposes’

Fisher Jack - 0
*During his welcome party on the Clubhouse app and after being called out for it, Justin Bieber revealed that he sampled Martin Luther King,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO