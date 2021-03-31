Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Home News
News

Botham Jean Boulevard Unveiled in Front of Dallas Police Department [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*The family of Botham Jean gathered in Dallas on Saturday for a ceremony to unveil the newly named Botham Jean Boulevard. 

Jean was shot in 2018 inside his Dallas apartment by white, female, off-duty police officer Amy Guyger. Guyger claimed she shot Botham because she thought she had entered her own home, and he was a trespassing burglar. Guyger, who is serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted of murder

The street naming ceremony included a speech from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who said Jean “embodies the very spirit of what this city is supposed to be about.”

“Somebody who was not from here… could have gone anywhere he wanted to but chose to make Dallas, Texas, his home,” Johnson said. “And didn’t just live here quietly … he contributed to this city. He found a church home … and contributed to making Dallas a better city,” he added, according to CBS Dallas.

READ MONTH: Mothers of Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson Still Healing After Killings by White Cops

EURweb.com

“Yes, we want everyone to remember Botham. We want everyone to say his name. But for his name to be up there, that means he’s not [here],” said Jean’s sister, Allisa Findley. “And it is hard for us.”

“I miss my brother,” she added. “I want him back.”

Mayor Johnson also proclaimed Saturday as Botham Shem Jean Day in the city.

“Every single Dallas police officer has to say his name. ‘Yeah? Where do you work? What’s your address? 555 Botham Jean Blvd.’ They will say his name,” Jean’s mother Allison said.

“The city of Dallas mourns with you,” Mayor Johnson said. “We honor your son’s legacy, and hopefully this is just a small demonstration of how we feel about the contributions that your son made in the very short period of time that we had him here.”  

According to reports, the City Council unanimously approved renaming the street in Botham’s honor two months ago.

“We want everyone to remember Botham, we want everyone to forever say his name, but for this sign to be up here it means he’s not,“ Allisa told the crowd of around 200 on Saturday.

Mayor Johnson said the city is “honoring someone who is just as worthy — and, in my opinion, more worthy — than many of the names that grace many of the thoroughfares throughout the city.”

Previous articleDerek Chauvin Trial, Day 2: Off Duty Firefighter, Teen Who Recorded Viral Video, 9-Year-Old Among Witnesses (Video)
Next articleSocial Media Has Thoughts on ‘Angry Black Man’ Exchange During Derek Chauvin Trial (Video)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kevin Gates’ Lambo Gets T-boned by Driver in LA / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kevin Gates was involved in a car crash on Monday around 8 PM in L.A. where cops say a woman driving a Toyota Prius...
Read more
Social Heat

Eric Holder Jr. (Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer) Wants Reduction on his $6.5 million Bail

Fisher Jack - 0
*The man who fatally shot Nipsey Hussle is asking for a reduction on his $6.5 million bail and claims he’s not a danger to...
Read more
Social Heat

Joyner Lucas Goes At Lil Nas X Who’s Ready with His Clapback!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Joyner Lucas is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Lil Nas X’s sexed-up “Montero” music video and just like many, he’s not feeling...
Read more
Social Heat

Tessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy

Fisher Jack - 0
*Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, as Brown is pregnant, with the couple expecting...
Read more
Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO