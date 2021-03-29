Halle Berry’s Child Support Payments to Ex Gabriel Aubry Slashed in Half

*Halle Berry has had her court-mandated child support payments to her ex Gabriel Aubry slashed in half.

According to reports, Berry had been paying Aubry $16,000 in child support for their 13-year-old daughter, Nahla. After the actress publicly called the payment system “outdated,” The Blast reported on March 26 that the former couple reached a settlement, and Halle will now be paying $8,000 a month.

The outlet writes, “Halle will also pay Gabriel additional child support if her income exceeds 1.95 million in a given year, and she must also contribute $5,000 to Gabriel’s attorney’s fees and costs.”

Additionally, the Oscar winner will pay Gabriel $85,000 in “retroactive” support, and she must continue to pay Nahla’s private school tuition and health insurance.

READ MORE: Halle Berry Goes Topless and Dances with Boyfriend Van Hunt in Valentine’s Day Video [WATCH]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Last February, Berry called the child support payments “extortion” and allow parents to live a lifestyle “they did not earn.”

“I feel I can speak on [child support payments] as I’ve been paying it for a decade now,” she wrote on Instagram in early February. “I feel if a woman or man is having to pay child support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong.”

“I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel that in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so,” she continued. “The way many laws are set up people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only they did not earn but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs, and that is ‘THE WRONG’ and where I see the abuse. The laws are outdated and no longer reflect the modern world.”

In related news, Berry responded to the former Buffalo, New York, radio host who compared Black women’s skin tone to toast.

We previously reported, Morning Bull host Rob Lederman was fired from the 97 Rock show last week after explaining that he measures a Black woman’s “attractive” level to toast.

“See we have ours—and I may get into trouble for this—I have them to the attractiveness of women that I find to be attractive,” he said on air on Wednesday, March 24. “So I will never go to a Serena Williams level… But I’m very comfortable at a Halle Berry level. I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through, it can’t be…”

A co-hosted asked, “Is Gayle King, that’s not your realm?” To which Lederman responded, “No, Gayle King is not even on my toaster level.”

Berry responded to the show, writing on social media that the commentary was “Disgusting. It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH.”