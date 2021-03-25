Raven-Symoné to Host Home Makeover Show on HGTV

*Raven-Symoné is set to host a home makeover show on HGTV and she’s bringing along her team of experts, designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham.

The one-hour pilot will follow the trio as they overhaul home design disasters. Here’s more from Deadline:

From homes with outdated, over-the-top decor to ones with out-of-control memorabilia collections, the houses – and the owners – are in for a major change. Raven-Symoné and her team will meet with homeowners and will survey what items to keep, toss and sell online to maximize the budget before the rooms are given complete makeovers.

According to the network, “What Not to Design” will follow Symoné, Ferrer and Worsham as they meet with families and “lead a style intervention to overhaul home design disasters.”

The show is an off-shoot to the popular TLC reality series “What Not to Wear,” which starred fashion experts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly and ran for 10 seasons. A revival was announced in 2019.

“Style mistakes are not confined to clothing,” Symoné said in a press release. “Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. My team and I are determined to show what to do — and what not to do — to create beautiful spaces.”

She continued, “To call these homes eclectic would be kind. We’re going to give families a clean slate and show them how to style their new space and apply the “to-do” and “not-to-do” list to the rest of the house.”

No premiere date has been set for the pilot.

In related news, the former Disney star shared a video message with fans recently in which she explained her new relationship with food, as part of her weight loss journey. Watch Raven and her wife dish about it via the clip above.