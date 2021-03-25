Thursday, March 25, 2021
ENTER TO WIN: ‘Dark Web: Cicada 3301’ Cypher Wheel Giveaway

By Ny MaGee
*To celebrate the release of the action thriller “Dark Web: Cicada 3301,” we’re giving five (5) lucky readers ONE cypher wheel that contains a digital code to own the film when solved. 

Directed/starring by Alan Ritchson (DC “Titans”), Ron Funches (Trolls), and Conor Leslie (“The Man in the High Castle”), the film follow hacker Connor, his best friend Avi and a cunning librarian who find themselves over their heads when forced to compete in a sophisticated dark web secret society’s global recruitment game.

“Dark Web: Cicada 3301” is now available on Digital, OnDemand, Blu-ray and DVD — check out the trailer above. 

For your chance to win the cypher wheel with the digital movie code, read the details below on how to enter the giveaway and submit the entry form.

HOW TO ENTER:

Beginning March 25, 2021, until 12:00 pm ET on March 30, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes Period”), you can enter the EURweb.com “DARK WEB: CICADA 3301,” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) online, by completing and submitting the online entry form below, (limit one (1) online entry, per valid email address, per eligible person per day). This Sweepstake is open only to legal residents of the U.S. and its territories, possessions, and commonwealths who are 18 years of age or older. No purchase necessary. Winners are randomly selected and notified via email within 48 hours after the contest ends. The winner(s) is responsible for paying any taxes related to the prize (if applicable). EURweb.com has the right to obtain and publicize winner’s names across social media platforms. *Void where prohibited by law. 

Previous articleMorris Day on Drug Addiction, Last Moments with Prince / EURexclusiveWATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

