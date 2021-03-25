Najee Ali: LA Activist & Ben Crump Rep. Heads to Minneapolis to Monitor Chauvin/Floyd Trial

*L.A based civil rights activist Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, will be leaving for Minneapolis, Minnesota for the start of the Derek Chauvin/George Floyd murder trial. He’ll also be there to support the Floyd family and their lawyer, Ben Crump, who Ali also serves as his Los Angeles spokesman.

Najee Ali will speak on what he expects to happen at the trial and will be working with Minneapolis activists to ensure everything remains peaceful.

“I’m going to Minneapolis to support the Floyd family and the leadership there. I have the unique experience of being in Los Angeles on April 29th 1992 when an all white jury acquitted four white LAPD officer’s who nearly beat Rodney King to death.

“I’m praying the jury does the right thing and hold Chauvin accountable for killing Floyd. I would hate to see Minneapolis end up like Los Angeles in 92 when frustrated community residents took to the streets in outrage. That’s a message I hope to deliver to the residents and my fellow activists in Minneapolis,” said Ali.

Press conference

Date: Friday March 26

Time: Noon

Location: Community Building, Leimert Park

4305 Degnan Blvd, Los Angeles CA