Dave Chappelle Requiring On-Site Rapid COVID Tests at Comedy Shows

*Dave Chappelle is taking COVID safety precautions for his two comedy shows at Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort and Casino in late June.

Ticket holders will be required to take “a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test, prior to entering the venue,” per the event’s description.

“Masks will be required at all times while in the venue,” the event page reads. “Additionally, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test, prior to entering the venue. If COVID-19 is detected by the rapid test, that individual and all members of the same household will not be allowed to enter and will be given a refund.”

The page also notes that guests who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are not exempt from the on-site rapid test.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @DaveChappelle comes to #Foxwoods for two Covid-Safe comedy shows this June 25 & 26. Every ticket purchase comes with a mandatory rapid COVID-19 test prior to entering the Grand Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12:00PM. https://t.co/zOYGltZFud pic.twitter.com/nCFhJI3qtr — Foxwoods Resort Casino (@FoxwoodsCT) March 22, 2021

Tickets for Chappelle’s upcoming comedy shows go on sale on March 26, and Foxwoods expects the shows to sell out fast.

The strict precautions come two months after Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus in late January.

A rep for the comedian confirmed the test results to TMZ at the time, noting that Chappelle had “not yet experienced any symptoms” of the virus.

His rep added that the comedian had “safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter. Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus.”