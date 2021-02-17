Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Dave Chappelle Clip on Hollywood’s ‘Sickness’ Resurfaces after Britney Spears Doc (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

chappelle inside the actors studio
Dave Chapelle in a 2006 installment of “Behind The Actors Studio.”(Virginia Sherwood / Bravo)

*A 2006 clip of Dave Chappelle explaining that celebrities aren’t crazy – rather, Hollywood is “sick” – is back in circulation in light of issues raised from the recent documentary, “Framing Britney Spears.”

Chappelle was a guest on Bravo’s “Inside the Actors Studio” and shared with host James Lipton his thoughts on celebrities who are dismissed as being “crazy,” citing Martin Lawrence’s 1996 episode of running into the streets with a loaded gun, Mariah Carey’s infamous 2001 “ice cream meltdown” on “TRL” and his own situation of leaving a multi-million dollar Comedy Central deal and going to Africa as examples.

He said: “So let me ask you this: What is happening in Hollywood that a guy that tough will be on the street, waving a gun, screaming ‘they are trying to kill me’? What’s going on? Why is Dave Chappelle going to Africa? Why is Mariah Carey making a $100m deal and then taking her clothes off on TRL? A weak person cannot get to sit here and talk to you – ain’t no weak people talking to you. So what is happening in Hollywood? Nobody knows. The worst thing to call somebody is crazy. It’s dismissive. I don’t understand this person so they’re crazy. That’s bulls**t. People are not crazy, they’re strong people. Maybe the environment is a little sick.”

Watch below:

“Framing Britney Spears,” the latest installment of “The New York Times Presents” series on FX, is a heartbreaking revisiting of the relentless focus on the pop star’s body, sex life and mental health through past interviews and footage. The revelations help put into proper context her career, conservatorship and her own perceived public meltdowns.

EURPublisher01

