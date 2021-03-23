Wednesday, March 24, 2021
The Pulse of Entertainment: Gospel’s Kelontae Gavin Garners #1 on Billboard and Mediabase

By Eunice Moseley
kelontaeGavin2
Stellar and Dove Award nominated Kelontae Gavin.

*“I had to have a personal encounter with Jesus,” said Gospel’s Kelontae Gavin about how he was able to strengthen his faith in God and about the meaning behind his “Hold Me Close” (RCA Inspiration) single. He continued talking about how the single was created, “We were riding…and I wrote the 1st half and my Minister wrote the 2nd.”

Gavin’s Minister is Dr. Marquis Boone; lead Pastor of Fresh Start Church in Georgia. It was after a crime was committed against Kelontae that he said God touched him.

“I was 17 years-old…and had been abused. My faith was shaken,” Kelontae admitted. “I prayed, ‘God? Are you real?’”

Gavin said it was after that prayer and during a ride with his Pastor, who also serves as his manager, that “Hold Me Close” was birthed. The love letter to God reached #1 on Billboard’s “Gospel Airplay Chart” and Mediabase’s “Gospel Chart.”

“Man, it feels unbelievable,” he said about the two #1 spots reached by the “Hold Me Close” single. “It’s been a blessing, so far, thanks to my manager Marquis Boone.”

Kelontae had reached #5 on the Gospel Radio Chart for his “No Ordinary Worship” single from his 2018 debut project “The Higher Experience.” “Hold Me Close” is from his sophomore project “The N.O.W. Experience,” which was released March 5, 2021.

Gavin, now 21 years-old, has been blessed with so much since he asked God if He was real. Aside from the two #1 chart-toppers, he has garnered a Stellar Award nomination and a Dove Award nomination – as if God is answering him back saying, “Yes, I am.”

“I was always singing and I wanted to be a blessing,” Kelontae admitted sincerely. “I knew music and ministering. I got calls to travel (to perform) and in 2016 I was signed.” www.RCAInspiration.com www.KelontaeGavin.com

