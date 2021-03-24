Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying claims, Jaxn is now admitting that he did cheat on his wife, but they’ve since reunited after he apologized and changed his actions.

After sharing videos denying reports, Jaxn and his wife Da’Naia Jackson uploaded a new video to social media clarifying things and updating the status of their marriage. The video opens with Derrick recapping the circus in the media and pivots to his wife also acknowledging the headlines and defending her man. She says Derrick corrected his wrongs by asking her and God for forgiveness, seeking counseling and now she and him are at peace.

Da’Naia goes on to explain that through the grace and mercy of God, they’ve “turned a new chapter” in their story and are continuing to move forward and they are now updating the public on what has been happening behind closed doors as the headlines swirled. Da’Naia says she, along with God has forgiven Derrick and the others involved in his infidelities. Derrick wraps up the video by saying he doesn’t want people to keep him on a pedestal and understands that he may lose fans going forward amid the controversy.

