Tina Turner’s New HBO Documentary: A Farewell to Fans?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*HBO’s documentary “Tina,” about music icon Tina Turner, will debut March 27 in the U.S., available exclusively on HBO and HBO Max.

“Tina” will chronicle the highs and lows of Turner’s rise to fame. It features interviews with the music icon as well as never-before-seen footage, audio, and personal photos. The new documentary will also highlight how Turner overcame some of her painful professional and personal struggles during her rise to global superstardom.

The project is being dubbed as a farewell to fans. The 81-year-old artist has suffered from a stroke, battled cancer, and received a kidney transplant in 2017. She now prefers to live the last chapter of her life out of the spotlight.

READ MORE: HBO Announces Tina Turner Documentary, Universal to Release Theatrically

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Turner (@tinaturner)

In the doc, Turner opens up about how she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from the domestic abuse she endured while married to her first husband, Ike Turner.

She says in the film, “It wasn’t a good life. The good did not balance the bad.”

“I had an abusive life, there’s no other way to tell the story. It’s a reality. It’s a truth. That’s what you’ve got, so you have to accept it.”

Per New York Post, Turner’s mother, Zelma, “suffered domestic abuse at the hands of her father, Floyd Bullock, before they both abandoned her as a child,” the outlet writes.

Get to know the woman behind the name.

#TinaFilm, a new documentary about @LoveTinaTurner’s road to stardom and triumph premieres March 27 on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/liFqD5resy — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) March 10, 2021

Turner also gets candid about her troubled childhood.

“Mom was not kind. When I became a star, of course back then she was happy because I bought her a house. I did all kinds of things for her, she was my mother,” she says.

“I was trying to make her comfortable because she didn’t have a husband, she was alone, but she still didn’t like me.

“Even after I became Tina, Ma was still a little bit like, ‘Who did that?’ and ‘Who did this?’ And I said, ‘I did that, Mom!’ I was happy to show my mother what I did. I had a house, I had got a car, and she said, ‘No, I don’t believe it. No, you’re my daughter, no you didn’t!’

“She didn’t want me, she didn’t want to be around me, even though she wanted my success. But I did for her as if she loved me.”

Tina also notes… “Some people say the life that I lived and the performances that I gave, the appreciation, is blasting with the people. And yeah, I should be proud of that. I am. But when do you stop being proud? I mean, when do you, how do you bow out slowly? Just go away?”