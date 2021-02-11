Thursday, February 11, 2021
HBO Announces Tina Turner Documentary, Universal to Release Theatrically

By Ny MaGee
Tina Turner

*HBO has announced the documentary “Tina,” about music icon Tina Turner, will debut March 27 in the U.S. 

The feature will be available exclusively on HBO and HBO Max.

Universal Pictures Content Group is planning a theatrical release in early summer, with Altitude set to release “Tina” theatrically and on home entertainment across the U.K. and Ireland in April, per Variety. The doc will also broadcast on Sky Documentaries.

Oscar-winners Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin will direct, and the executive producers include Erwin Bach, Tali Pelman, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall, David Gilbery, and Charles Dorfman

“Tine” will chronicle the highs and lows of Turner’s rise to fame. It features interviews with the music icon as well as never-before-seen footage, audio, and personal photos, according to the report.

READ MORE: 'They Had Every Right to Step On My Neck': Morgan Wallen Talks Grace of Black Leaders After N-Word (Watch)

Tina+Turner+TINA+Tina+Turner+Musical+Photocall+kvvn0Z5axH-l
Tina Turner during the ‘TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’ photocall at Aldwych Theatre on October 17, 2017 in London, England.

“Tina” is a Lightbox Production, produced by Oscar-winning producer Simon Chinn (“Man on Wire”), Emmy Award-winner Jonathan Chinn (“LA 92”) and Emmy-nominee Diane Becker (“Legion of Brothers”). 

Simon and Jonathan said: “ ‘Tina’ is the ultimate celebration of a global superstar and an intimate portrait of a woman who overcame extreme adversity to define her career, her identity and her legacy on her own terms. From her early career as the queen of R&B to her record-breaking sell-out arena tours of the ’80s, Tina Turner draws back the curtain to invite us into her private world in a way she has never done before. We are thrilled to be partnering with Universal, Altitude and HBO to bring the film to audiences around the world.”

In related news, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its list of nominees for the class of 2021, and Turner is among those to have been previously nominated. The ceremony will be held this fall in Cleveland, while the inductees will be announced in May.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

Jay-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

