Wednesday, March 17, 2021
LeBron James Makes History as Part-Owner of the Boston Red Sox [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter recently became part-owners of the Boston Red Sox.

The NBA star is now a minority owner of Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the company that owns the Boston Red Sox, sources told the Boston Globe and ESPN on Tuesday. James and Carter have made history as the first Black partners in FSG’s history.

“It’s breaking down the barriers,” James’ agent Rich Paul told CNBC on Tuesday of the partnership. He added, “You’re talking about a game that was once limited. Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente – guys like that people didn’t even want to play the game. The Negros had to have their own league to us now owning and representing in that business sector.”

“It’s a testament to us continuing to evolve and not being complacent,” Paul said.

“He’s extremely serious about sports ownership,” Paul added.

READ MORE: A Coy LeBron James Says Getting Vaccinated is a ‘Private Thing’ [VIDEO]

Meanwhile, James has also expressed interest in owning a basketball franchise.

“I see LeBron owning multiple teams someday,” Fenway Sports president Sam Kennedy said in a statement in 2019. “Not just NBA, but perhaps international soccer and maybe in esports. One thing we’ve learned working with LeBron is that he sees the big picture. He has a track record of making smart decisions and looking for opportunities. He’s also been very successful financially, and that’s what you have to do to become a sports team owner.”

Retired NBA player Elliot Perry previously said of James… “LeBron has figured the league out and taken ahold of his career in a unique way. He’s tremendously smart in the way he conducts himself on and off the court,” he explained. “It’s been intentional, and he can change the conversation about cracking the ceiling [for more players to become owners]. He’ll find the right place and time. That’s what Michael [Jordan] did and that’s how LeBron will do it too.”

What do you think of LeBron James becoming part-owner of the Boston Red Sox? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

