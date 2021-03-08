*LeBron James was asked if he would get a COVID-19 vaccine during an interview Sunday for NBA All-Star weekend.

Per TMZ, “rather than firmly come out and say yes, he waffled … which is startling.”

LeBron said his decision to get vaccinated is a “private thing.”

“That’s a conversation that my family and I will have. Pretty much keep that to a private thing,” LeBron said Sunday is a zoom interview with reporters when asked about the vaccine. “Obviously, I saw Adam had his comments about the vaccination. But things like that, when you decide to do something, that’s a conversation between you and your family and not for everybody. I’ll keep it that way.”

Hear him tell it via the clip above.

James’ statement comes after NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters that he would leave it up to NBA players and not make vaccines mandatory.

“My hunch is that most players ultimately will choose to get vaccinated. They have to make personal decisions at the end of the day,” Silver said.

We previously reported… several top NBA players are said to be apprehensive about participating in league-sponsored PSA’s focused on coronavirus vaccines, sources told ESPN. The NBA’s outreach to the agents of many of the league’s elite players — with hopes of getting stars to participate in PSAs to promote the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine — has been met with a tepid response, sources said.

“In the African American community, there’s been enormously disparate impact from COVID … but now, somewhat perversely, there’s been enormous resistance [to vaccinations] in the African American community for understandable historical reasons,” Silver said recently. “If that resistance continues, it would be very much a double whammy to the Black community, because the only way out of this pandemic is to get vaccinated.”