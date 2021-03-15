Gayle King Claims Meghan Markle Has ‘Receipts’ to Support Royal Racism Claims

*Gayle King claims Meghan Markle has “plenty of receipts” to support her allegations of racism against the British royal family.

During Markle’s sit-down with Oprah last week, the biracial Duchess of Sussex admitted to having suicidal thoughts while living in the UK. Her husband Prince Harry said his father, Prince Charles, once stopped taking his calls and the family cut him off financially. He is living off the money left to him by his mother Princess Diana.

Markle also revealed that her son Archie was denied a royal title and protection — and that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she told Winfrey, noting that senior members of the royal family worried her child might be born too dark and that would be a bad look for the royal family.

Oprah asked Harry who was behind the comment, but he refused to spill the tea. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

Commenting on Meghan’s racism allegations, King said: “I think Meghan has plenty of receipts, meaning she’s been keeping track of things,” the Sun reported. When Markle’s pal Janina Gavankar appeared on UK’s “This Morning” she addressed Buckingham Palace’s statement about “varying recollections” of events.

“Though their recollections may vary, ours don’t,” said Gavankar. “After reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace today, I felt two things,” she said. “One side, I thought: I am so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience.

“But on the other side, I am well aware that the family and the staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don’t, because we lived through it with them.

“There are many emails and texts to support that,” she added.

“I have known her for 17 years and I have seen the way she regards the people around her and the people she works with, and I can say she is not a bully,” the actress said.

“But I can also say that I am personally glad people are doing their due diligence because I also know why someone had to leave, and it was for gross misconduct.

“The truth will come out, there are plenty of emails and texts about that.”

Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, responded to the royal racism claims following the Oprah interview. Speaking with Sky News on Thursday, “We are very much not a racist family,” said the future king of England, per PEOPLE. When asked if he had spoken to his brother after the Oprah interview, Prince William added, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”