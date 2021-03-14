Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace: Show Me Texts and Email of Alleged Bullying

*Meghan Markle has issued a request to Buckingham Palace to see the emails and text messages from former palace aides who accused her of bullying.

Prior to her interview with Oprah, a senior palace aide accused the Dutchess of Sussex of bullying her during her time as a royal in Buckingham Palace. They said that Markle brought one aide to tears and displayed “unacceptable behavior” to two other aides as reported by the Daily Mail. However, Markle has filed a written request seeking evidence that supports the bullying claims.

The source also revealed that Markle’s friend Janina Gavankar said one of the palace aides who made the accusation left due to their poor conduct and did not leave due to bullying at the workplace.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kirk Franklin Cusses Out His Son Kerrion Who LEAKS the Explosive Audio / LISTEN