Wendy Williams Drags Khloe Kardashian for Undergoing Too Much Plastic Surgery [VIDEO]

*Wendy Williams wants Khloe Kardashian to slow down on all the plastic surgery that she’s undergoing.

On Thursday’s episode of her talk show, Williams reacted to the reality TV star’s physical transformation, most notably during her appearance on the “Lady Parts” segment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on March 10.

“Khloe, Khloe, Khloe I don’t know whether it’s just the nose and the lips, or whether it’s a mini facelift, but you’re only 36-years-old,” Wendy said.

“I know that you broke the stress of being compared to the rest of your sisters and people making fun of you,” Wendy added. Per Ace Showbiz, she then showed a side-by-side photo of Khloe, calling it “the original Khloe” and “the Khloe now.”

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

Wendy went on to say, “Only because she’s only 36, do you understand? There’s certain surgeries and things like that, you should wait until maybe 60. She didn’t need a full facelift. The nose is clearly brand new. The lips are distracting.”

She continued, “It is a lot of work… and she’s only 36. It is a shame. It wasn’t like she needed all of that. Well, the nose job is good though.”

Wendy then praised Khloe’s “original look,” noting that she “was a very beautiful girl.” She also advised Khloe to “move on” from baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

“She’s got a big heart and she’s made bad choices with men, I just can’t all blame her. It’s not like you can’t get another. It’s not like it’s guaranteed that he won’t do that to you [again],” Wendy said, referring to Tristan’s cheating scandals.

Khloe and Tristan share 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and Kardashian is ready to have another baby with him.

“I actually have done IVF about three different times,” Khloe shared on “Lady Parts.” “I froze my eggs once already and when I was ready to make embryos with Tristan, I was making embryos.” But when she defrosted the eggs “none of them survived,” she said.

“I’m so grateful that I decided to make embryos. I’m 36, but as young as I am, what if I was 40 and then my eggs aren’t as healthy, so then I’d have to do IVF again to make embryos, and we realized my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen,” she explained. “They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos.”

Watch Khloe tell it via the clip below.