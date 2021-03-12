Friday, March 12, 2021
Home News
News

Wendy Williams Drags Khloe Kardashian for Undergoing Too Much Plastic Surgery [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Wendy Williams wants Khloe Kardashian to slow down on all the plastic surgery that she’s undergoing. 

On Thursday’s episode of her talk show, Williams reacted to the reality TV star’s physical transformation, most notably during her appearance on the “Lady Parts” segment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on March 10. 

“Khloe, Khloe, Khloe I don’t know whether it’s just the nose and the lips, or whether it’s a mini facelift, but you’re only 36-years-old,” Wendy said.

“I know that you broke the stress of being compared to the rest of your sisters and people making fun of you,” Wendy added. Per Ace Showbiz, she then showed a side-by-side photo of Khloe, calling it  “the original Khloe” and “the Khloe now.”

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

READ MORE: Dionne Warwick Invites Wendy Williams To Be First Guest On Her YouTube Talk Show [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Wendy went on to say, “Only because she’s only 36, do you understand? There’s certain surgeries and things like that, you should wait until maybe 60. She didn’t need a full facelift. The nose is clearly brand new. The lips are distracting.”

She continued, “It is a lot of work… and she’s only 36. It is a shame. It wasn’t like she needed all of that. Well, the nose job is good though.”

Wendy then praised Khloe’s “original look,” noting that she “was a very beautiful girl.”  She also advised Khloe to “move on” from baby daddy Tristan Thompson

“She’s got a big heart and she’s made bad choices with men, I just can’t all blame her. It’s not like you can’t get another. It’s not like it’s guaranteed that he won’t do that to you [again],” Wendy said, referring to Tristan’s cheating scandals.

Khloe and Tristan share 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and Kardashian is ready to have another baby with him.

“I actually have done IVF about three different times,” Khloe shared on “Lady Parts.” “I froze my eggs once already and when I was ready to make embryos with Tristan, I was making embryos.” But when she defrosted the eggs “none of them survived,” she said.

“I’m so grateful that I decided to make embryos. I’m 36, but as young as I am, what if I was 40 and then my eggs aren’t as healthy, so then I’d have to do IVF again to make embryos, and we realized my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen,” she explained. “They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos.”

Watch Khloe tell it via the clip below.

Previous articleClaudia Jordan Concerned Zaya Wade is Being Used to Push ‘Trans Agenda’ [VIDEO]
Next articleLuenell Celebrates Release of ‘Coming 2 America’ with Watch Party and BIRTHDAY Bash! / LOOK
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kim and Kanye Said to be the Not-Speaking-to-Each-Other Zone

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer speaking to each other weeks after their divorce filing. Kanye West reportedly changed his phone numbers...
Read more
Social Heat

Derek Chauvin Gets 3rd Degree Murder Charge Reinstated Against Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*As the proceedings began this Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled to reinstate a third-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis...
Read more
Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO