Dionne Warwick Invites Wendy Williams To Be First Guest On Her YouTube Talk Show [VIDEO]

*Dionne Warwick is gearing up to launch her own YouTube chat show called “Dionne Speaks” and she wants Wendy Williams to be her first guest.

Warwick responded to an SNL skit that mocked the singer’s tense relationship with Williams. In the skit, “Dionne” (Ego Nwodim) asks Nick Jonas to fight the daytime talk show host with the rest of the Jonas Brothers. She also asks Dua Lipa (Melissa Villaseñor) to assist with egging Williams’ house. Watch the skit above.

The real Dionne Warwick reacted to the skit on Twitter: “No, I will not be egging @WendyWilliams house,” she wrote on Sunday (Feb. 28). “It is cold outside.”

Hey @nbcsnl! I loved the skit, but let’s kick this up a notch https://t.co/lSGx5UOaGZ 🥰 pic.twitter.com/f27CWvF2Nd — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 28, 2021

Warwick and Williams have been at odds since December 2020, when Wendy referenced Dionne’s 2002 marijuana charge. Following SNL’s reference of the feud, Dionne took to Twitter to reveal wants Wendy as a guest on “Dionne Speaks”.

“Hey @nbcsnl! I loved the skit, but let’s kick this up a notch,” she wrote. “I wanna say thank you. Thank you for the wonderful skit you did last night. I had a ball laughing. (You) must be reading my mind (because I’m getting ready) to do my own talk show.”

“And I’d love for my very first guest to be…, you guessed it, Miss Wendy Williams.”

She continued, “Now you do know that I do not bite my tongue, and I do have a few things I want to discuss with Miss Wendy Williams, on (‘Dionne Speaks’).”

Wendy has yet to respond to Dionne’s invitation.

Dionne first launched her YouTube channel last week but she has yet to announce when “Dionne Speaks” will drop.

