Chloe x Halle on Becoming Neutrogena’s Newest Ambassadors [VIDEO]

*Chloe and Halle Bailey have been named Neutrogena brand ambassadors.

The Grammy-nominated duo shared the news in a cute video posted on Instagram. “SURPRISE!” the singers captioned the promo clip. “we are so excited to announce that we are the new faces of @Neutrogena! finding the perfect skincare routine is not easy, but with Neutrogena we glow from the inside and out. we are so happy to be a part of such a beautiful family, and we are even more excited to share this journey with you all!”

“We’ve always been such huge fans of Neutrogena and all of their products, even their marketing and their advertising. I remember since we were little girls, we would be mesmerized with the iconic face splash. So to be able to be a part of this together, as two black sisters — we’re just so happy,” Chloe told Us Weekly.

“We have always loved beauty, but I think this partnership is still kind of a pinch-me moment for us — it’s a dream come true. Neutrogena has always been a brand that stands for everything we stand for, so we’re grateful to be able to join forces,” Halle said.

READ MORE: Halle Bailey Claps Back After Mathew Knowles Slams Sister Chloe [VIDEO]

So thrilled to be @neutrogena brand ambassadors together! 😭😭 SUCH A DREAM COME TRUE! #NTGSpokesperson pic.twitter.com/HCX01nlgDP — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) March 10, 2021

The sisters also opened up about their Neutrogena partnership and beauty influences in a new interview with PEOPLE. Check out excerpts from the conversation below.

PEOPLE: What drew you to want to partner with Neutrogena?

Chloe: We’ve always loved how the products have worked and felt on our skin. So when they came to us, we were so freaking excited. And to be the first ever sister duo ambassadors, that just makes it so much cooler, because I get to do this with my best friend. And I’m really grateful that Neutrogena’s standards and morals align with ours. Instead of hiding who you are, and instead of dulling who you are, it just helps us elevate ourselves and shine through even more.

Halle: We truly feel so honored, because we feel like their messaging has always been just to be authentically you and to let your inner light shine. That is something that my sister and I have been working towards our whole lives, and are still working towards. And getting to show women, and other Black women, that Neutrogena has so many inclusive products. I’m just so grateful.”

PEOPLE: What is your first memory of beauty?

Chloe: Every time we would visit our Nana in South Carolina, she would have her vanity in her bathroom and she would just let us play at it. And even though there were no makeup products, we felt like we were doing each other’s makeup, because we had all the brushes, and we would put them on each other’s faces.

PEOPLE: What are your beauty philosophies now?

Chloe: My beauty philosophy would have to be: it starts from within. How you feel inside reflects on the outside. I’m really grateful for my family, who taught me that. And I’m happy that Neutrogena helps me bring out my inner glow. I’m learning to take care of myself and my skin, and that it’s okay to put that love into yourself. And it’s okay to take the time to treat your skin and make sure that you feel the best ever.

Halle: Yes, I would agree. I would definitely say that my beauty philosophy is, basically just showing the love from within. And I feel like I’m learning, still learning to love myself in all different ways and [to] love every piece of myself. And a brand like Neutrogena has really been helping me accept who I am and embrace who I am, and remind myself that, yes, I can take care of myself. I can take care of my skin. And when I do that, I’m just going to continue to let what’s in my heart show out loud.

PEOPLE: What do you hope to show other women through this partnership?

Halle: I think what we truly just hope to embody through this partnership is just love and showing that you can be yourself unapologetically. I feel so very grateful to have women like my sister and my mother and inspiring figures around me that just make me want to be a better person every single day. And I feel like I try to surround myself with brands that are on that same page as well. So for me, Neutrogena is all of the above, and I just feel really grateful to be a part of something that is so inclusive, so just beautiful inside and out. Showing that you can be you and you is perfect.