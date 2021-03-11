EUR Exclusive: TS Madison Talks New Series, Reacts to Haters and Shares Her One Regret [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*We caught up with TS Madison to dish about her new WE tv reality series “TS Madison Experience,” and she reveals what viewers can expect to see this season. She also gets candid about some of her darkest days before the fame and praises her mother for being supportive of her journey as a transgender woman. Madison even shares the one regret she has about their relationship.

The Internet star also addresses the hate she has received over her social media activity and reacts to criticism that she hates Black women. Check out our conversation via the clip above.

Per press release, TS Madison is a loud, brash, and outrageous social media star and influencer with a huge following of adoring fans from her hilarious online shows, most notably, “The Queens Supreme Court.” Now, she turns her sights to her next goal – to be the first black, transgender woman to host a mainstream talk show.

Produced by World of Wonder (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Million Dollar Listing” franchise), the six, one-hour episodes of the “TS Madison Experience” follows Madison as she navigates her authentic journey as an internet star while adapting to the new normal of today’s world.

“TS Madison is a social media powerhouse whose larger-than-life personality and infectious nature are all tell-tale signs of a superstar on the rise,” says Lauren Gellert, EVP of Development and Original Programming for WE tv. “We worked closely with Madison and are honored she chose WE tv to tell her story and share her journey. We believe our audience will fall in love with her just like we did.”

“The TS Madison Experience” airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.