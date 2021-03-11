Thursday, March 11, 2021
EUR Exclusive: TS Madison Talks New Series, Reacts to Haters and Shares Her One Regret [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
EUR-TS Madison.mov from EURweb on Vimeo.

*We caught up with TS Madison to dish about her new WE tv reality series “TS Madison Experience,” and she reveals what viewers can expect to see this season. She also gets candid about some of her darkest days before the fame and praises her mother for being supportive of her journey as a transgender woman. Madison even shares the one regret she has about their relationship.

The Internet star also addresses the hate she has received over her social media activity and reacts to criticism that she hates Black women. Check out our conversation via the clip above.

READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: #FelonBae Sammy Pulls Up on Amber [WATCH]

Madison Hinton
Madison Hinton

Per press release, TS Madison is a loud, brash, and outrageous social media star and influencer with a huge following of adoring fans from her hilarious online shows, most notably, “The Queens Supreme Court.” Now, she turns her sights to her next goal – to be the first black, transgender woman to host a mainstream talk show.

Produced by World of Wonder (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Million Dollar Listing” franchise), the six, one-hour episodes of the “TS Madison Experience” follows Madison as she navigates her authentic journey as an internet star while adapting to the new normal of today’s world.

“TS Madison is a social media powerhouse whose larger-than-life personality and infectious nature are all tell-tale signs of a superstar on the rise,” says Lauren Gellert, EVP of Development and Original Programming for WE tv. “We worked closely with Madison and are honored she chose WE tv to tell her story and share her journey. We believe our audience will fall in love with her just like we did.”

“The TS Madison Experience” airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

