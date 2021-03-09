Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Home News
News

Queen Elizabeth II Says Meghan, Harry and Archie Will ‘Always Be Much Loved Family Members’

By Ny MaGee
0

queen elizabeth, meghan markle

*Queen Elizabeth II has broken her silence on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

In a statement Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said Harry, Markle, and their son Archie will “always be much loved family members.”

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” says the statement. ”The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

During the Oprah interview, which aired Sunday night on CBS, Markle revealed that her son was denied a royal title and protection — and that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Senior Royals Had ‘Concerns’ About How Dark Archie’s Skin Would Be

“They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she told Winfrey, noting that senior members of the royal family worried her child might be born too dark and that would be a bad look for the royal family.

Oprah asked Harry who was behind the comment, but he refused to spill the tea. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

In a new clip from the interview, Oprah asks Meghan whether it “felt like betrayal” when she learned her father, Thomas Markle, “was working with the tabloids” in staging paparazzi photos, Meghan said, “We called my dad and I asked him [about staging the photos] he said, ‘No, absolutely not,’ ” she explained, per PEOPLE. “I said, ‘The institution has never intervened [on] anything for us, but they can try to go in and kill this story. But if they do this once, we’re not gonna be able to use that same leverage to protect our own kids one day.’ “

“I said, ‘I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help,’ and he wasn’t able to do that,” Meghan said. “And that, for me, has really resonated, especially now as a mother.”

Meghan added, “I look at Archie, I think about this child [on the way], and I genuinely can’t imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can’t imagine it. So it’s hard for me to reconcile that.”

When it comes to her relationship with her half-sister Samantha, who wrote a book about the former actress, Meghan told Oprah, “I think it’d be very hard to ‘tell-all’ when you don’t know me.”

“This is a very different situation than my dad — when you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with, right? I don’t feel comfortable talking about people that I really don’t know,” she continued.

“The last time I saw [Samantha] was [about] 19 years ago, and before that, 10 years [previously],” Meghan said. “She changed her last name back to Markle I think … only when I started dating Harry. So I think that says enough.”

Harry and Meghan announced during their conversation with Oprah that they are expecting their second child, a girl, this summer.

Previous articleProposed California Bill Calls for Gender-Neutral Aisles for Kids at Retailers [VIDEO]
Next articlePiers Morgan Couldn’t Handle it! Quits Show after Receiving 41K Meghan Markle Complaints
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
Social Heat

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend (Kenneth Walker) Could Have All Charges Against Him Permanently Dismissed

Fisher Jack - 0
*Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor could be dismissed permanently, WLKY reports. As we previously reported, Walker was charged with assault and...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert Admits She Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Firing

Fisher Jack - 0
*In a new interview, Janet Hubert opens up about her audition process for ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and the changes the cult-classic show endured, including...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO