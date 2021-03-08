Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Senior Royals Had ‘Concerns’ About How Dark Archie’s Skin Would Be

*Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared intimate details about their personal life and exit from the British royal family in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

Markle cleared up some of the wild rumors about her and admitted to having suicidal thoughts while living in the UK. Harry said his father, Prince Charles, once stopped taking his calls and the family cut him off financially. He is living off the money left to him by his mother Princess Diana.

Meghan also spoke about reports that she left the sister-in-law Kate Middleton in tears a week before her wedding due to a disagreement over bridesmaid dresses.

“The reverse happened,” Meghan said, revealing that it was Middleton who made her cry. “And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing.”

When pressed by Oprah on what made Kate upset, she confirmed that the future queen of England took issue with the bridesmaid dresses for Meghan’s wedding.

“It made me cry. It really hurt my feelings,” the Duchess of Sussex said. “I actually think it’s I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologized,” she continued. “And I forgiven her.”

READ MORE: Critics Choice Awards: Zendaya, Kaluuya, Aduba, Boseman, Boyega Win in Taye Diggs-Hosted Ceremony (Watch)

Pre Meghan Harry hated the press with even more vim than post Meghan Harry, and for very good reason. pic.twitter.com/YFPmpbvL8c — Dapo Adeola (@DapsDraws) February 27, 2021

Meghan said she was shocked the story made the press several months after the wedding, but the media reported that it was she who made Kate cry. While the palace was aware of the “truth,” they refused to publicly set the record straight.

“I would have never wanted that to come out about her ever even though it happened,” she said. “I protected that forever being out in the world.”

Meghan also revealed that her son Archie was denied a royal title and protection — and that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she told Winfrey, noting that senior members of the royal family worried her child might be born too dark and that would be a bad look for the royal family.

Oprah asked Harry who was behind the comment. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

Markle also told Oprah that she didn’t know much about the royal family before marrying Harry, claiming she “didn’t do any research” about royal life.

“I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family,” she said. “It wasn’t something that was part of the conversation at home. It wasn’t something we followed.”

“I never looked up my husband online,” she added. “I just didn’t feel the need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me — or everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me.”

Meghan also shared that she and Harry secretly wed in their backyard three days before their televised wedding in 2018.

“No one knows that, but we called the archbishop and we just said, ‘This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.’ So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury,” she told Winfrey.

Before their conversation with Oprah wrapped, Harry and Meghan announced they are expecting their second child, a girl, this summer.