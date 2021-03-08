Monday, March 8, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Oprah’s Meghan Markle/Prince Harry Interview Causes ViacomCBS to Skyrocket!

By Fisher Jack
0

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

*Whoa! Whatever it took to get the Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was more than worth it. To say it’s the talk of the town is an understatement. More importantly or just as importantly, because of the special, ViacomCBS’ stock soared to a new high on Monday

Here’s the deal: shares of ViacomCBS stock ended the trading day with a price of $83.66 a share, an increase of 12.7% from the morning and a new record high for the less than two-year-old company (Viacom and CBS merged at the end of 2019).

The two-hour interview drew more than 17 million viewers. The bottom line is that those numbers are closer to what regular season NFL games pull in than pretty much everything else on broadcast TV (it was more than triple than what NBC drew for the Golden Globes in that same time slot a week ago, notes TheWrap). We must also note the (preliminary) figure is larger than Caitlyn Jenner’s chat with Diane Sawyer on ABC in 2015, which (preliminarily) averaged 16.9 million total viewers.

You can read some of the most explosive allegations here.

DID YOU SEE THIS?: GoFundMe Shuts Down Tessica ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Brown Imposter

Oprah Megan Markle Prince Harry - Getty
Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

As far the performance of ViacomCBS stock, on Monday was the seventh straight day of gains and comes on the heels of last week’s Paramount+ launch. The stock price has more than doubled since the first day of trading this year (Jan. 4).

Previous articleBreaking Down the Bath & Body Works Brawl in Arizona’s Fashion Square Mall (Watch)
Next articlePepe Le Pew ‘Rape’ Scene Cut from Space Jam 2
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
Social Heat

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend (Kenneth Walker) Could Have All Charges Against Him Permanently Dismissed

Fisher Jack - 0
*Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor could be dismissed permanently, WLKY reports. As we previously reported, Walker was charged with assault and...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert Admits She Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Firing

Fisher Jack - 0
*In a new interview, Janet Hubert opens up about her audition process for ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and the changes the cult-classic show endured, including...
Read more
Social Heat

You’re Not Getting Stimulus Check if You Make Over $80,000

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you are making $80,000 or more then you might not be eligible for the next Stimulus payment as Joe Biden and Democrats agreed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO