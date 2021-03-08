Oprah’s Meghan Markle/Prince Harry Interview Causes ViacomCBS to Skyrocket!

*Whoa! Whatever it took to get the Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was more than worth it. To say it’s the talk of the town is an understatement. More importantly or just as importantly, because of the special, ViacomCBS’ stock soared to a new high on Monday

Here’s the deal: shares of ViacomCBS stock ended the trading day with a price of $83.66 a share, an increase of 12.7% from the morning and a new record high for the less than two-year-old company (Viacom and CBS merged at the end of 2019).

The two-hour interview drew more than 17 million viewers. The bottom line is that those numbers are closer to what regular season NFL games pull in than pretty much everything else on broadcast TV (it was more than triple than what NBC drew for the Golden Globes in that same time slot a week ago, notes TheWrap). We must also note the (preliminary) figure is larger than Caitlyn Jenner’s chat with Diane Sawyer on ABC in 2015, which (preliminarily) averaged 16.9 million total viewers.

You can read some of the most explosive allegations here.

As far the performance of ViacomCBS stock, on Monday was the seventh straight day of gains and comes on the heels of last week’s Paramount+ launch. The stock price has more than doubled since the first day of trading this year (Jan. 4).