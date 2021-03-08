GoFundMe Shuts Down Tessica ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Brown Imposter

*Tessica ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Brown has imposters trying to cash in on her fame.

Most recently, per TMZ, “someone tried to capitalize on Tessica’s Gorilla Glue fame and misfortune by posting a GoFundMe page pretending to be her.”

The clout chaser posted a medical bill for $186k hospital and was able to raise around $500, according to the report.

GoFundMe tells TMZ it suspended the account.Tessica’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, says there are several fake Twitter and GoFundMe pages out there and she’s warning people not to donate to them.

Meanwhile, Tessica herself has been cashing in on her instafame by teaming with celebrity management Gitoni which, per New York Post, “provides product placement, marketing, celebrity management and casting for scripted and reality television,” the outlet writes. The company represents influencers such as Blac Chyna, Lamar Odom and Tommy Lee.

Brown has also signed with BMB talent agency to handle her marketing and branding efforts on social media, and she has unveiled her merchandise line that includes $28 T-shirts, $50 sweatshirts and $45 sweatpants.

Brown gained national notoriety when after she foolishly used gorilla glue as hair gel leaving her hairstyle stuck in place for over a month. In case you missed it (or want to relive the moment) check out Instagram clip above.

Brown flew to Los Angeles in February to undergo a special procedure by surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng in Beverly Hills. He offered to perform the $12,500 glue removal process for free, and it took about 4 hours to complete. TMZ documented the procedure