Daughter of Rudy Giuliani Pens Essay About Her Love of Threesomes

*Rudy Giuliani’s daughter, Caroline Rose Giuliani, is opening up about her sexuality and her love of threesomes in an essay for Vanity Fair published Thursday.

Caroline Rose details her experience as a unicorn — women who have sex with couples — she writes, “One woman I chatted with mentioned she was looking for someone to dominate her but be submissive to her boyfriend.

“I am typically more sexually submissive, but as we were texting (which quickly turned into sexting), I tried on this authoritative sexual persona.

“I was pleased to discover that, having been submissive myself, finding the language to turn Isabella on came naturally to me.”

After meeting the couple in a bar she writes, “We went back to their place. At one point Oliver and I had sex while Isabella watched – actively. She was a ‘cuckqueen’ which is a woman who enjoys role-playing ‘humiliation’ this way.

“Many aspects of the encounter were pleasurable and fun, but the most engrossing sensation was feeling Oliver’s palpable love for Isabella…..his desire to fulfill her was Caroline, who identities as pansexual, says three-way sex has made her “a better person”.

“Finding the strength to explore these more complicated, passionate aspects of my personality became the key to harnessing my voice and creative spark, which in turn helped me better cope with depression, anxiety, and the lingering cognitive effects of adolescent anorexia,” she wrote.

Caroline noted that she didn’t feel fulfilled in past monogamous relationships.

“At the time, I didn’t fully understand what was missing from that relationship, but I did know that my partner loved me despite my weird wildness, while I yearned to be with someone who loved me because of it,” she said.

“I am attracted to people based on their presence and energy regardless of their biological sex, gender, or gender identity,” she said.

Caroline admits her “open way of being” has made her realize she is “empathetic, radically open-minded, profoundly adventurous, and fiercely committed to telling stories that reduce the stigma surrounding sexuality and mental health—including this one, right now.”

“Before I started living the unicorn life, I wouldn’t have had the confidence to list those qualities or even feel certain that they are positive traits,” she said.

Caroline hopes by sharing her truth she will help dispel myths about the polyamorous lifestyle.

“Through all of the judgment, the incredible moments of connection and transformation I’ve shared with these couples remind me that my expansive mind is a gift.”