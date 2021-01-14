Trump Reportedly Refuses to Pay Giuliani After Being Impeached for Second Time

*President Donald Trump is said to be so furious over his second impeachment that he has reportedly told aides not to pay Rudy Giuliani’s legal fees.

According to The Washington Post, the president has become upset with his longtime friend and personal attorney, and wants to “personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred” during their failed attempts to overturn the results of November’s presidential election through the courts

The New York Times also spoke to an official who claims Trump is giving the side-eye to Giuliani reportedly seeking $20,000 a day for his work on the election fraud case. White House officials have allegedly been told to block his calls to Trump.

Meanwhile, Giuliani is facing a federal investigation for his involvement in the insurrection on the Capitol on Jan. 6. Speaking at Trump’s Save America rally in Washington last week, Giuliani said: “I’m willing to stake my reputation, the president is willing to stake his reputation, on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there.” He added: “Let’s have trial by combat.”

The former mayor of New York City later claimed the “trial by combat” comment was simply a Game of Thrones reference, but several of his former colleagues have condemned his statement.

“We unequivocally repudiate and denounce what you said: It is utterly destructive of all that we value,” a group of former U.S. assistant attorneys wrote in a letter addressed to Giuliani.

“It is important that you do so at this very moment,” the letter read, “not only because it would be the right thing to do. but also to mitigate the risk of greater violence and minimize further damage to our democratic institutions and our democracy.”

In related news, Middlebury, a private liberal arts college in Vermont, revoked Giuliani‘s honorary degree on Tuesday.

“Middlebury College has made the decision to revoke the honorary degree it presented to the presidential attorney Rudolph Giuliani in 2005, and has communicated this to Mr. Giuliani’s office,” the college said in a statement on January 12.

The move followed remarks from College President Laurie Patton on Sunday, when she accused Giuliani of “fomenting the violent uprising” and said it was the college’s “responsibility for safeguarding and improving our fragile democracy.”