Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they have a say on what Camille Winbush can do.

Many of them nearly horrified to see pictures of her exposed clappas and breasts plastered across our timelines, leaving them no choice but to express their disapproval.

Well, Nessa has caught wind of those comments and had this to say, “A friendly reminder that my worth as a human being is not measured by the pictures I take, the length of my resume, and the judgments of strangers,” Winbush captioned an Instagram selfie. “Be safe. Be kind. Be human.”

