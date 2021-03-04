‘The TS Madison Experience’ Exclusive Clip: Madison & Tiffany Pollard Discuss Being Social Stars [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip from the premiere episode of “TS Madison Experience,” starring the social media sensation, TS Madison, premiering Thursday, March 4 on WE tv.

Produced by World of Wonder (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Million Dollar Listing” franchise), the six, one-hour episodes follow Madison as she navigates her authentic journey as an internet star while adapting to the new normal of today’s world.

READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: #FelonBae Sammy Pulls Up on Amber [WATCH]

TS Madison is a loud, brash, and outrageous social media star and influencer with a huge following of adoring fans from her hilarious online shows, most notably, “The Queens Supreme Court.” Now, she turns her sights to her next goal – to be the first black, transgender woman to host a mainstream talk show.

“TS Madison is a social media powerhouse whose larger-than-life personality and infectious nature are all tell-tale signs of a superstar on the rise,” says Lauren Gellert, EVP of Development and Original Programming for WE tv. “We worked closely with Madison and are honored she chose WE tv to tell her story and share her journey. We believe our audience will fall in love with her just like we did.”

In the debut episode, Madison tells Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard she watched her rise to stardom & never thought she would be able to work with her! Scroll up and watch their moment via the clip above.

“The TS Madison Experience” premieres Thursday, March 4th at 10/9c.