Thursday, March 4, 2021
Cedric The Entertainer Honors Bill Cosby for His Contribution to Black Culture

By Ny MaGee
Cedric+Entertainer+HSH+Prince+Albert+II+Monaco+O0l8Zj26v2Ox
Getty

*Cedric The Entertainer says Bill Cosby deserves credit for his contribution to black history and culture. 

Cedric made the claim in an Instagram video shared last Friday, in which he honored Cosby as a part of Black History Month. The comedian said, “Bill Cosby was one of the first black men we saw on TV that was truly his own boss.”

“He taught us to know our worth in this business, he showed us how to give back to our communities and institutions, he was/ is prolific, funny and audacious,” Ced added. 

“Cosby ruled on damn near every platform. Thursday nights became must see TV because of him. Film, stage, books, animation, [and] recordings, all were places he reigned supreme. So he has to be shouted out, for his contribution to the Black History of Comedy. Show the legend some recognition!” he continued.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby Refuses to Shower in Prison Over Fear of Catching COVID

Cedric noted that “the controversy of Cosby’s current situation [his criminal conviction] is “not what his post was about.”

“We all live a full life with a lot of good things and some bad things. You pay the cost for all of it,” Cedric stated in a video obtained by TMZ on Wednesday.

“If you get convicted, people wanna wipe out the [good] things that you did.”

He continued: “What I wanted to say was that for so many years of our lives Bill Cosby was the litmus…. Everything he did, the way he contributed and showed love to black people, the way he taught us how to do that for ourselves, the way we all learned to take pride in our culture and our history.”

Cedric added that Cosby helped pave the way for black entertainers. When asked whether Cosby should be forgiven for his crimes, Cedric stated: “Redemption for certain crimes are going to be hard to come by. Abuse of the ladies, taking advantage of people that are unaware of their circumstance, I don’t know how much redemption you deserve for that.”

Cosby responded to Cedric on Twitter, saying … “I plan to do more, too. Thank you very much for feeling, knowing & keeping the legacy alive through your great work.”

Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, tells TMZ  … “Cedric is a king of comedy but I’m the original king of comedy. When I get out — I can’t wait to show him how’s it done.”

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

