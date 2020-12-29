Bill Cosby Refuses to Shower in Prison Over Fear of Catching COVID

*Bill Cosby is so worried about contracting the coronavirus behind bars that he has admitted to refusing to take showers.

The disgraced “Cosby Show” star is currently incarcerated at SCI Phoenix, where he has been since being convicted in 2018 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. In a recent interview with the DailyMail.com, Cosby, 83, revealed he is tested for COVID daily.

“As of now I have declined to take any showers and I have decided to take wash-ups in my cell. This is the best way for me to stay safe and healthy,’ the actor stated.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesman, said: “Many of the inmates are more concerned for Mr Cosby due to his age, health issues and blindness.”

We previously reported… Cosby scored a legal victory in his sex assault case, when, back in June, the Supreme Court accepted the entertainer’s appeal to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction. His legal team attended a hearing at Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court on December 1 in a bid to overturn his conviction.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby: Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Hear Sex Crimes Appeal on Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday finds us in line (there’s always a line!) at Pink’s Hot Dogs in Hollywood. Great dogs and a great family, who worked hard to maintain a successful business. Stop by for lunch, but make sure to bring your mask… https://t.co/zlgY7vGZaC — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) December 29, 2020

The former comedian is currently serving a three-to-10 year sentence in a state prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. Although dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, only Constand’s allegations resulted in criminal charges.

“The American criminal justice system was designed to convict defendants based upon their conduct – not on their general character,” Cosby’s lawyers argued in their brief. “The fervor of the #MeToo movement rendered this cherished constitutional tenet obsolete at Cosby’s trial.”

“We’re not declaring a win,” said Cosby after the hearing earlier this month, but he is optimistic that he will soon be a free man. In the meantime, Cosby said he is happy “the world got to hear and witness what mainstream media refused to publish, which was the truth and the facts.”

A ruling is expected in the spring.

A condition of Cosby’s parole is that he participate in a sexual predator rehabilitation program, which the refuses to do. Wyatt told Daily Mail: “The minute you set foot in a sexual predator class you’re a demon, you’re guilty of that crime. He’s willing to sit there the entire ten years rather than attend that course.”