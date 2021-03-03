Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Michael B. Jordan Stars in ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’ – WATCH Debut Trailer

By Fisher Jack
*If you’re a fan of Michael B. Jordan or if you’re fan of Tom Clancy novels, have we got a two-fer for you! If you haven’t heard, Jordan is the lead in Amazon ‘s new Clancy flick, “Without Remorse.”

Today, the debut trailer from the project was released and it yours to see via the player above. To find out what it’s all about, read on.

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe.

When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs.

Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.

Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

CHECK THIS OUT: ‘I Know There’s Not a Klan Sign in the Window Next Door’: Black Michigan Woman Outraged (Video)

Michael B Jordan - Tom Clancy's Without Remorse - poster

Directed by Stefano Sollima
Written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples
Produced by Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Michael B. Jordan
Starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell and Guy Pearce
source: Netflix

Fisher Jack

