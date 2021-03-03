Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Home Today’s Video
race

‘I Know There’s Not a Klan Sign in the Window Next Door’: Black Michigan Woman Outraged (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

KKK-flag-grosse-pointe
KKK Flag hangs in window facing a Black neighbor in Grosse Point, MI

*A Black woman in Grosse Pointe Park was stunned Tuesday to see a KKK flag in the window of a home that directly faces her house.

Jedonna Dinges says she installed a security camera after someone put a full gasoline container in her dumpster three weeks ago. The camera points toward the home of the neighbor in question, and he was not happy. Next thing she knew, her camera was filming a ku klux klan flag that had popped up in his window.

“I said, I know there’s not a klan sign in the window next door,” said Dinges. “And I opened the curtains and I looked and sure enough, there was a klan sign in the window next door.”

Dinges shared a picture of the flag on her Facebook page and with local and federal authorities, which prompted local police to visit the neighbor’s house and urge him to take it down. All they could do was “urge,” because according to authorities, hanging a hate flag inside of his home does not violate any laws.

“Detectives who came out from the Grosse Pointe Park Police Department told me, that the reason the neighbors put the klan sign up was because I put a camera on my windowsill to record what was happening along the side of my house to protect myself,” she said.

jedonna-dinges
Jedonna Dinges

“When the police asked the neighbor about it, he said ‘Well I didn’t want to go over there and say anything to her, we never had any problems with them,'” she said. “They made it clear with the police we never had any problem with her, but we’re non-confrontational people. I don’t know how you get any more confrontational than a klan sign.”

Meanwhile, other neighbors and local authorities are outraged at the man’s display. Grosse Pointe Park’s elected officials have condemned it. “We need to make it clear that that sort of behavior is not welcome in our city,” said Grosse Pointe Park Mayor Robert Denner.

“We’re shocked,” said Lauri Read, Grosse Pointe Park councilwoman. “Sadly Jedonna was not shocked by these actions and that says a lot.”

Jedonna says the support she’s gotten from other residents has been overwhelming.

“The number of people that have reached out to me, I’m overcome with emotion at the love and support that I’ve received from strangers in my community,” she said.

Watch below:

Previous articleZlatan Ibrahimovic Says LeBron James Should ‘Stick to Sports’ and Stay Out of Politics [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

T.I.’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mean He Won’t Reprise Role for ‘Ant-Man 3’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Hollywood Reporter, T.I. will not be returning for Marvel Studios' upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris...
Read more
Social Heat

Tyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow...
Read more
Social Heat

Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. and Tiny on Notice: NYC Attorney Coming for Them After 11 Sexual Assault Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*Based on the accounts of 11 alleged sexual assault victims of T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) and Tiny Harris (real name Tameka Harris), a...
Read more
Social Heat

Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*Britney Spears' mom is speaking out to set the record straight. In a statement to Page Six, Lynne Spears denied Columbus Short’s claim that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO