Monday, March 1, 2021
‘Whiz Kid’ Caleb Anderson, 12, to Attend Georgia Tech This Fall

By Ny MaGee
*A 12-year-old whiz kid from Marietta has been accepted to the Georgia Institute of Technology and plans to study aerospace engineering. 

We previously reported… Caleb Anderson knew sign language by nine months and was reading the United States Constitution by age three. He was the youngest Black American boy to be accepted to MENSA and is already a college student in his sophomore year at Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta. 

Now, the young genius could enroll at Georgia Tech as early as this fall, according to WSB-TV.

“I think I am going to go to Mars, and do more school, I think, and try to get my master’s at Georgia Tech,” he told the station. “Then do an internship with Elon Musk, and then I’ll probably get my PhD at MIT. And then I think I’ll start working at either NASA. Or SpaceX.”

Anderson loves outer space and wants to be an aerospace engineer.

“I’m fascinated that there’s another world beyond ours. There’s another place. There’s a better place,” he previously shared with NPR.

“You have the heroes that go on the rockets and fly up to space. But the aerospace engineers, they have their life in their hands. And I really think it’s interesting and amazing that they do that,” he said.

Caleb’s mother, Claire Anderson, recognized when her son was an infant that he was extremely gifted. 

Caleb passed the first grade when he was age 3 and could have skipped middle school, “But we still decided to put Caleb into the seventh grade to build social skills and just think about the well-rounded child,” said Claire. However, being the smartest little guy in the room was not easy for Caleb.

“They looked down on me because I was younger than them. And not only that, the curriculum was boring to me because I learn really, really fast. One day I came to my mom and she asked me, ‘Are you happy here?’ and I said, ‘No, I’m really bored. This isn’t challenging me,’ ” he said.

When Channel 2 Anchor Jovita Moore talked to Caleb, he discussed his after college plans.

Last year, Steve Harvey announced he will pay for Caleb’s college tuition.

“If you want to succeed, you have to do two things. Number one, you have to learn to fail,” Caleb said. “That’s a really big part of winning, too…. And the second part is, you always try… If somebody says, ‘You can’t do that,’ that doesn’t mean it’s not possible.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

