News
Gifted Georgia Boy, 12, is a Sophomore in College, Wants to be Aerospace Engineer [VIDEO]
*12-year-old Caleb Anderson of Marietta, Ga., started reading at the age of 6 months. He’s now a sophomore in college where he’s studying calculus, U.S. history, humanities and macroeconomics.
Anderson loves outer space and wants to be an aerospace engineer.
“I’m fascinated that there’s another world beyond ours. There’s another place. There’s a better place,” he tells NPR.
“You have the heroes that go on the rockets and fly up to space. But the aerospace engineers, they have their life in their hands. And I really think it’s interesting and amazing that they do that,” he says.
Caleb’s mother, Claire Anderson, recognized when her son was an infant that he was extremely gifted. As NPR writes, “When he was just 3 weeks old, she says, he started copying her motions. She got certified in sign language so she could teach it to him.”
This is AMAZING! 12yo Caleb Anderson is headed to COLLEGE for aerospace engineering. His #BlackBoyMagic is REAL!! Can’t wait to see you going to space one day, Caleb! 🚀 https://t.co/31MHoAHsn2
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 7, 2020
“Because I thought though that he wanted to communicate, but he didn’t have a [means] or a way to do that. Then he started picking up sign language really fast,” she says. “When he was about 6 months old, he started reading. And by 9 months old he was already signing over 250 words.”
Caleb passed the first grade when he was 3, and could have skipped middle school, “But we still decided to put Caleb into the seventh grade to build social skills and just think about the well-rounded child,” said Claire. But being the smartest little guy in the room was not easy for Caleb.
“They looked down on me because I was younger than them. And not only that, the curriculum was boring to me because I learn really, really fast. One day I came to my mom and she asked me, ‘Are you happy here?’ and I said, ‘No, I’m really bored. This isn’t challenging me,’ ” he says.
Caleb is currently enrolled at Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta working toward an associate degree. He’s also getting his high school credits, according to the report.
“It’s not my end goal to go to college. My end goal is to become who I want to be. I want to be someone who helps people reach the stars,” he says.
Caleb’s father, Kobi Anderson, hopes his son serves as an inspiration.
“As a teenager, I remember downplaying my intelligence,” he says. “Being a young Black male, there are these negative stereotypes that are reinforced quite frequently. And so the attention is an opportunity to bring another story to light, one that we hope will inspire others to foster the gifts that their kids have.”
Entertainment
Naomi Ackie Tapped to Play Whitney Houston in ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Biopic
*British actress Naomi Ackie has been tapped to play Whitney Houston in the forthcoming Clive Davis/Sony biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
The film follows Houston’s life and rise to fame. The legendary singer passed away in 2012. Davis previously said that the project wll be a “no holds barred” portrait of the artist, and he won’t sugar-coat anything.
Speaking to Variety, Davis, who signed Whitney to her record contract and was her mentor, said, “I have a mission here. I have a mission to make sure that for all time that the full picture of Whitney Houston is captured in a no-holds-barred film that is musically rich and shows her genius and more of her character than we have seen to date.”
In the Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Davis explained that he and “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Two Popes” screenwriter Anthony McCarten teamed to develop the script and to raise their own financing.
“There was a fierce competition for the movie,” Davis says. “I’m happy to say the reaction to the script was good. Almost every studio head called to tell me about their passion for the project. They know Whitney has been captured and the opportunity here is so special and unique.”
Stella Meghie (The Photograph) is set to direct the project.
“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life,” Meghie told Variety.
Ackie is best known for her role on Netflix’s “The End of the F***Ing World.” She’s also starred in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and Steve McQueen’s new anthology series “Small Axe”.
“Naomi Ackie’s screen test was so powerful, it sent shivers up my spine,” producer Clive Davis told Variety. “Although Whitney’s incomparable vocals are used for all the songs, Naomi’s extraordinary acting range enables her to masterfully capture Whitney’s unique charm, star power and, of course, her personal struggles. Naomi is the real deal and I can’t imagine a better choice for this iconic role.”
Houston’s longtime manager, Pat Houston, previously suggested that Taraji P. Henson should take on the role.
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is set to release the week of Thanksgiving 2022.
crime
Suspected Arrested After Boy, 2, Abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill Center [VIDEO]
*Police in Mississippi are looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler who was abandoned at a Goodwill donation center with just a note and a change of clothes.
The 2-year-old boy was left behind the facility in Southaven on Monday morning, according to the Southaven Police Department. The note reportedly read: “child abandoned … no phone number for mom.”
Surveillance cameras captured images of a Black man and a woman believed to have been involved with abandoning the the child, who has not been identified by name, PEOPLE reports.
Later in the afternoon, authorities arrested one suspect after receiving numerous tips from the public.
“At this time the investigation is still ongoing, no suspect information or charges are being released,” Southaven Police Department Chief Macon Moore said in a statement. “We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be reunited with family when CPS determines this is proper.”
One suspect is in custody after a 2-year-old boy was dropped off at a Southaven, Mississippi, Goodwill store with nothing but a bag of clothes and a note, authorities said. https://t.co/zfD2No1RL6 pic.twitter.com/jsRbKpaYzI
— CNN (@CNN) December 15, 2020
“We would also like to thank all of the citizens who offered tips regarding the suspects in this case,” Moore added. “The cooperation from the community and a unified effort from law enforcement led to the speedy apprehension of suspects.”
An employee at the Goodwill center told WREG-TV that the man said “the child’s mother couldn’t care for him” before leaving the premise.
“Goodwill learned that a two-year-old child was left at a Goodwill attended donation center. The child was accompanied by an adult who dropped the child off, but it is not known what relationship they have with the child. The safety of the child is our top priority and we are very sorry to hear about the circumstances of this young child,” a spokesperson for Goodwill tells PEOPLE in a statement.
“Upon knowing the child’s circumstances, we immediately reported the situation to police. Our security leaders are working closely with local authorities, including reviewing surveillance footage. At this time, the matter is an ongoing investigation with the police.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
MC Lyte Says Current Female Rappers Have More ‘Freedom’ to ‘Say Exactly What They Want to Say‘
*Hip-hop icon MC Lyte recently dopped a Choice Mix for Red Bull Radio, which is an hour long curated playlist of hits from female rappers including Queen Latifah, Cardi B, Keyshia Cole, Beyoncé, Lyte herself and many more.
“I took the mix around the world,” Lyte, born Lana Moorer, told Page Six. “We went to Africa, we went to Columbia, we started in the US and ended in the US, but I was able to span over four decades of women within hip hop.”
Lyte believes female rappers today have more freedom of expression than they did when she dropped her debut album, “Lyte as a Rock” in 1988.
“Some things you hear now, you would’ve never heard back then,” Lyte said. “There are women who have been here before and paved that trail for the next female MC to come out and be comfortable being wild.”
She added, “I’m sure if you talk to any female MC from my day, we all wanted to say something crazy. For us, we had to do a lot of holding back. Holding back because it just wasn’t proper to say, or holding back because it would be beyond anyone else’s belief that that would be in our vocabulary.”
The veteran artist appreciates how the current wave of female rappers can, “say exactly what it is they want to say and dress exactly how they want to dress,” while adding that freedom “comes with responsibility.”
“The growth has happened, but in some areas, it can become unruly.”
Lyte believes, however, that the day will come when a lone female MC will shift the game and deliver less raunch and more substance.
“It only takes one to break the mold,” Lyte says. “It takes one to swing it all the way back. She might already be out there. It could be a Rapsody, it could be a Tierra Whack, it’s just that the record labels need to support those efforts just as much as they do the others.”
Check out MC Lyte’s Choice Mix for Red Bull Radio here.
