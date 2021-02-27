*As you may or may not know, Tyrese Gibson is no longer a married man (in the strictly legal sense). And now that’s he’s split from Samantha Lee Gibson, it appears he is not down with living single, either.

Yep, the 42-year-old Compton, California native is going through another emotional crisis that he’s making other folks business via social media whether they give a sh*t or not.

Here’s what we’re talking about. In an emotional post on Instagram, Gibson begged the Almighty for forgiveness and for an end to the single life:

“Dear God, With a healing heart I post this….. I am sorry for my sins and sorry for anything I’ve ever done to anyone rather I’m aware of it or not I just hope you find it in your heart to forgive me….. I have not met my BEST self yet and I know it…. I can’t wait to meet the NEW ME!!!!! This single life hits different especially since I could of never ever seen this coming…… Ever…. Back to the basics…. What’s your name? Where you from? Who yo momma nem? What you do? What’s your credit score? Jesus or Nah? Lol #TheVibes”

OK ladies, raise your hand if you want to help Tyrese out of his misery of being single.

Oh yeah, as far as that divorce announcement, if you missed it, this past December, the singer/actor announced via Instagram that he and his wife have made the “painful and significant” decision to get a divorce.

“After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce,” Tyrese captioned a picture of him and Samantha. “We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other.”

Check out his full IG post below.