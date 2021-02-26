Eddie Murphy Rejected Michael B. Jordan for ‘Coming 2 America’ Role

*Eddie Murphy has revealed that “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan was considered for a role in “Coming 2 America” but the comedian nixed the idea.

Ryan Coogler — who directed Jordan in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther” suggested to Murphy that Jordan should play his son in the upcoming comedy.

“Coogler had an idea for Michael B. Jordan to play my son and he [would] be looking for a wife,” Murphy told the New York Times. “I was like, then the movie would be about the son … [plus] we already did that.”

The original 1988 film follows Murphy as Prince Akeem from the fictional African nation, Zamunda, as he sets off on a journey to Queens, New York, to himself a wife. Murphy starred opposite Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos.

READ MORE: Tracy Morgan Talks Filming the ‘Coming to America’ Sequel | EUR Exclusive/WATCH

For the sequel, Akeem will return to America 30 years later with hopes of finding his long-lost son, played by Jermaine Fowler.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi (Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Murphy leads an all-star cast including Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy.

“Coming 2 America” will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.