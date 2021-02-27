Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

*Britney Spears‘ mom is speaking out to set the record straight. In a statement to Page Six, Lynne Spears denied Columbus Short’s claim that she once called him the N-word during a conversation with the pop star.

“I want to be very clear. Those terrible words are not remotely in my vocabulary,” the former schoolteacher, 65, said. “I would never say that to anyone, much less my daughter. Ever.”

As we previously reported, the 38-year-old actor claimed in his 2020 autobiography, Short Stories, that he overheard either Lynne or her ex-husband, Jamie Spears, using the racial epithet to describe him in 2003 after he allegedly slept with Britney, during a trip to Rome. He did not specify which parent said it. “I was next to [Britney] while she was on the phone with them crying while she had it on speaker,” he wrote before alleging that one of the Grammy winner’s folks asked her, “Why are you f–king that n–ger?”

CHECK THIS OUT, TOO: Hulu Reveals Premiere Dates for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ & New ‘Iron Mike’ Show + Final Season of ‘Shrill’