Saturday, February 27, 2021
Actor Aldis Hodge and Others Get Zoom Bombed by Racists Who Call Him the N-word / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Here we go again. Racists at work. We’re talking about a Black History Month celebration via Zoom that was bum-rushed, so to speak, by racists who hurled the n-word for all to hear, but, were too cowardly to show their faces.  Essentially, it’s what’s known as “Zoom Bombing.”

Here’s what happened. Actor Aldis Hodge and two other people, Reginald Johnson and Malyia McNaughton, were on the call when an obviously uninvited guest blurted out, “Aldis Hodge, my n*****. I heard you’re like a famous actor, my guy.”

As you can see in the video above, Aldis and the others kept their cool as they tried to get rid of the a-hole.

READ THIS, TOO: Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

Aldis Hodge & others - screenshotMalyia then resumes the conversation, talking about the importance of Black History Month, when another voice chimes in, “When’s white history month?”

At that point, the co-hosts decided to address the haters. After another uninvited guest hurls the n-word, Aldis comes back, saying, “If you’re brave enough to speak to me in such a callous way, I would love to see your face so we can speak face to face.”

Of course, the invitation is not accepted, and Aldis labels the racists “cowards.”

And he’s dead right about that.

Fisher Jack

