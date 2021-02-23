Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Tiger Woods Injured in Car Accident in Los Angeles – Required Jaws of Life Extraction / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Tiger Woods - Getty
*Earlier today, Tiger Woods was involved in a bad car accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes in Southern California. The incident required the jaws of life to free him from the vehicle. The accident occurred at 7:22 AM. Emergency responders were called to the scene, reports TMZ.

According to his agent, Mark Steinberg, Woods suffered “multiple” leg injuries.

“He is currently in surgery,” Steinberg told Golf Digest, “and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

MORE ON EURWEB: Coca-Cola Catches Heat Over ‘Be Less White’ Training Course for Employees

In a statement, the sheriff’s department said: “On February 23, at approximately 7.12am, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.”

As of this report, it’s unclear what caused the accident. Authorities are investigating.

Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades.

Story developing …

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kentucky Police Fire Officer for Sharing Sensitive Informationin with Black Lives Matter [VIDEO]

In other news regarding Tiger Woods, he spoke to CBS Sports’ host Jim Nantz for a brief period during the final round of the Genesis Invitational, and the topic of the Augusta National didn’t take long to come up.

Nantz asked Woods how his recovery was going and whether he was confident of being able to tee it up in the year’s first major in seven weeks’ time.

“God I hope so, I’ve got to get there first,” said Woods.

“A lot of it is based on my surgeons, my doctors, my therapists, and making sure that I do it correctly because this is the only back I’ve got, so I don’t know how much wiggle room we’ve left here.”

But now, with today’s incident, Woods’ golfing return/future has now become even cloudier.

Fisher Jack

