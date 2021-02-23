Coca-Cola Catches Heat Over ‘Be Less White’ Training Course for Employees



*Coca-Cola is facing a major backlash over a training course that called for white employees “to be less white.”

Karlyn Borysenko, an organizational psychologist, took to social media last week to share copies of the training materials from a whistleblower at the company. The online class is made available via the LinkedIn Learning platform, and is titled “Confronting Racism, with Robin DiAngelo.” The course reportedly featured tips on how to “be less white” and “be less arrogant, be less certain, be less defensive, be more humble, listen, believe, break with apathy,” and “break with white solidarity.”

One slide notes that in order to confront racism, white folks must understand “what it means to be white, challenging what it means to be racist.”

The course instructor is Robin DiAngelo, who charges corporations up to $40,000 for a half-day talk on “whiteness, white fragility” and “racial justice,” according to the report.

If a corporate company sent around a training kit instructing black people how to “be less black”, the world would implode and lawsuits would follow. I genuinely hope these employees sue @CocaCola for blatant racism and discrimination. https://t.co/07OPZouEcV — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 19, 2021

The course reportedly outlines “what it means to be white,” and “challenging what it means to be racist.” Viewers are told that “to be less white is to: be less oppressive; be less arrogant; be less certain; be less defensive; be less ignorant; be more humble; listen; believe; break with apathy;” and “break with white solidarity.”

A spokesperson from Coca-Cola confirmed the images that had gone viral were indeed from a company seminar.

“The video circulating on social media is from a publicly available LinkedIn Learning series and is not a focus of our company’s curriculum,” the spokesperson said, but added that the course is “part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace.”

Whatever Coca Cola paid Robin DiAngelo for this, they are going to pay WAY MORE in a lawsuit, ~@ZaidJilani “Coca-Cola is forcing employees to complete online training telling them to “try to be less white.”

~@DrKarlynB pic.twitter.com/aROsFS6NF1 — sarah k (@wordpower2018) February 19, 2021

The anti-racism training course also includes a slide noting that “one-time workshops on racism are not enough.” Employees are encouraged to create “monthly affinity groups, cross-racial discussions, ongoing professional development, and revamped interview questions.”

Conservative author Candace Owens said if the course was designed to teach employees how to “be less black, the world would implode and lawsuits would follow. I genuinely hope these employees sue Coca-Cola for blatant racism and discrimination,” she wrote on Twitter. Do you agree with her? Let us know in the comments below.