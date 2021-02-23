Nelly Finds Buyer for Abandoned $600K Mansion Days After Listing It [VIDEO]

*Days after rapper Nelly put his abandoned St. Louis-area mansion up for sale, someone has swooped in and snatched it up.

The 12-acre estate was listed on Feb. 11 at $600,000, and the hip-hop star received an offer on Feb. 18, per New York Post. The new owner(s) will have major renovations to make, as the property has plumbing, no flooring, and is a definite “fixer-upper.”

According to the report, Nelly bought the home in 2002 for $2 million and had planned to flip it, but the mansion has since sat idle.

READ MORE: Nelly to Play Chuck Berry in Buddy Holly Biopic ‘Clear Lake’

Here’s more from the publication:

Built in 1998, the home is situated about 30 miles from St. Louis and only minutes away from the Hidden Valley Ski Resort in the nearby city of Eureka. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house, located in Wildwood, was robbed in 2009. It’s uncertain what exactly was stolen from this fairly vacant structure.

Take a peep inside the property via the clip above.

In related news, Nelly is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his diamond-certified debut album, “Country Grammar” with the release of a live album and mini-documentary of his performance at MelodyVR’s “Live From LA” studio last summer. The short film highlights his best-selling debut through animated clips, performance footage, and an exclusive interview with the artist.

WATCH: