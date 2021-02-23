British Royal Family to Appear in TV Special Hours Before Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview

*Buckingham Palace has announced that the royal family will make a rare TV appearance hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s TV special with Oprah Winfrey airs on CBS next month.

As reported by PEOPLE, Britians’ annual Commonwealth Day service has been canceled this year due to COVID-19, so the BBC will broadcast a TV special featuring senior members of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth will appear in a pre-recorded message.

The broadcast will air March 7 — the same day as the 90-minute primetime CBS special with Oprah and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

CBS said the conversation will cover “everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” according to a statement. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry, who announced on Valentine’s Day that they are expecting their second child, recently confirmed that they will not be returning as “working members of the royal family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement last week.

“Following conversations with the duke, the queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement continued. “The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.”

In response, Harry and Meghan fired back in a statement: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”