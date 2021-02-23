Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Home News
News

British Royal Family to Appear in TV Special Hours Before Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview

By Ny MaGee
0

Meghan+Markle+HM+Queen+Attends+Trooping+Colour+_t0dxA1JF33l
Getty

*Buckingham Palace has announced that the royal family will make a rare TV appearance hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s TV special with Oprah Winfrey airs on CBS next month.  

As reported by PEOPLE, Britians’ annual Commonwealth Day service has been canceled this year due to COVID-19, so the BBC will broadcast a TV special featuring senior members of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth will appear in a pre-recorded message.

The broadcast will air March 7 — the same day as the 90-minute primetime CBS special with Oprah and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 

READ MORE: Oprah Will Have ‘An Intimate Conversation’ with Harry and Meghan for Primetime Special

CBS said the conversation will cover “everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” according to a statement. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry, who announced on Valentine’s Day that they are expecting their second child, recently confirmed that they will not be returning as “working members of the royal family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement last week.

“Following conversations with the duke, the queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement continued. “The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.”

In response, Harry and Meghan fired back in a statement: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Previous article(Trailer) ‘The Blinding of Isaac Woodard’: Details Savage Beating of Black Army Sgt Upon Return from WWII
Next articleUPDATE! Tiger Woods’ Single Car Crash Injury in Los Angeles / WATCH Press Conference!
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Master P and James Lindsay Set Their Sights on $6 Trillion Retail Food Industry

Fisher Jack - 0
*Legendary entrepreneur @masterp is known for changing the face of music, selling over 100 million records independently. Now he has his eyes set on shaking...
Read more
Social Heat

Good News for Bobby Shmurda! He’s Set for Release from Prison Today (02-23-21)

Fisher Jack - 0
*The countdown until #BobbyShmurda returns home is officially on. Records show that the rapper is scheduled to be released as early as today, February...
Read more
Social Heat

LaKeith Stansfield’s ‘Judas’ Character Caused Him to Seek Therapy

Fisher Jack - 0
*While speaking with Level, Lakeith Stanfield reveals he had panic attacks and needed therapy after filming his new movie ‘Judas and The Black Messiah.’...
Read more
Social Heat

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Director (Shaka King): ‘I Thought it was the Best Idea I’d Ever Heard’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Eight years ago, Shaka King was struggling as a Black filmmaker trying to make it in Hollywood. Now, his film "Judas and the Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyonce’s Barely-there Backside Thong Snaps & Vids Heat Up the ‘Gram / LOOK!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Hey y'all, as you can no doubt tell, this particular Social Heat post is a scorcher! We've got Beyonce doing what she does best:...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO