Monday, February 15, 2021
Oprah Will Have ‘An Intimate Conversation’ with Harry and Meghan for Primetime Special

By Ny MaGee
(Source: Chris Jackson Collection)

*Oprah Winfrey is set to sit down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a primetime special interview that will air next month.

On Monday, CBS announced in a press statement that Winfrey will have “an intimate conversation” with the royal couple.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” the statement reads, per Page Six. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

The news comes a day after Harry and Meghan announced that they are expecting a second child. They are already parents to 1-year-old son Archie Harrison.

On Valentine’s Day, the couple shared a beautiful black-and-white photo showing off Meghan’s baby bump. Per PEOPLE, the photo was taken in Los Angeles remotely via iPad by their longtime photographer, Misan Harriman, who was in London. Harriman told British Vogue that Meghan and Harry  are “absolute soulmates.”

“With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates,” Harriman said. “When you see people who have the connection that they have, it’s like reading the pages of a book.”

The exciting baby news comes after Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July.

“To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship,” said Harriman. “Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn’t have met Harry. I’m grateful for whatever small part I played.”

The 90-minute special with Oprah will air on CBS on Sunday, March 7.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

