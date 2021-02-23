Tuesday, February 23, 2021
BLIND ITEM: Items of Evidence for Sale

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Needing money, the safekeeper of certain items of evidence which have been in hiding for nearly thirty years, wants to sell them. They are items hidden by a very close friend of the killer. If they were brought out at trial of the former A+ lister, he would have been convicted. The very close friend passed on and left the items with the safe keeper. 

Can you guess the former A+ lister and the trial?

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

