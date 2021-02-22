Monday, February 22, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Rotimi Talks African Pride & Culture in ‘Coming 2 America’ / WATCH

By L.Marie
0

*Movie sequels can be a hit or miss, but the “Coming 2 Americasequel doesn’t disappoint. Of course, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are reprising their roles as Prince Akeem and Semmi, but there are a lot of new characters in the sequel. The film includes many heavy hitters like Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Teyana Taylor, and more. 

“Coming 2 America” is set in the land of Zamunda. The original was mostly set in Queens, NY, with only a few scenes in Zamunda. Viewers will get to experience Prince Akeem in his royal element, as he makes the transition from prince to king. The newly crowned King and his Queen Lisa face backlash for not having a male heir. Unbeknownst to him, he allegedly has a son back in Queens.

Once again Akeem and Semmi travel back to Queens to meet the alleged son. They convince him to return to Zamunda and claim his place in line.  

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Apryl Jones Admits She Appeared on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ to Squash Rumors About Omarion’s Sexuality

Rotimi - screenshot - big
Rotimi – screenshot

With the film mostly taking place in Zamunda, it highlights the African culture that we are starting to see more of.

The cast also includes actors from South and West Africa. Actor Rotimi (“Power”) tells our correspondent L.Marie what it was like to be a part of a film that showcases his culture. 

“Being first-generation Nigerian myself to be apart of a movie that uplifts Africans and makes everything feel royal. To be a part of something like that is once in a lifetime,” said the actor.

He plays the son of a general played by Wesley Snipes. Before King Akeem gets news of his alleged son, Snipes’s character demands an arranged marriage between his son, (Rotimi) and Akeems’s oldest daughter. There are a lot of new elements in the story line but the plot still parallels the original.  

With the original being so iconic it’s refreshing to see all of the similarities. When a sequel doesn’t succeed, the main mistake is taking the story too far from the original. The cast has expressed their excitement for the film’s release knowing they stayed true to the first film. Rotimi also tells us how excited he is to be apart of this legendary cast. 

“For me, I was just so excited to learn, learn comedian timing. How to handle myself with other legends. How did I handle myself being a lead in something (that’s) so anticipated,” the actor told us. 

Coming 2 America” streams on Amazon Prime Video starting March 5 

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: It’s All On Tape
Next articleEve to Star in Scripted TV Series ‘Queens’ About Female Hip-Hop Group
L.Marie

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Director (Shaka King): ‘I Thought it was the Best Idea I’d Ever Heard’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Eight years ago, Shaka King was struggling as a Black filmmaker trying to make it in Hollywood. Now, his film "Judas and the Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyonce’s Barely-there Backside Thong Snaps & Vids Heat Up the ‘Gram / LOOK!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Hey y'all, as you can no doubt tell, this particular Social Heat post is a scorcher! We've got Beyonce doing what she does best:...
Read more
Social Heat

LaKeith Stanfield Calls Charlamagne Tha God A ‘Hoe’ After Radio Host’s ‘Judas’ Comment About Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*LaKeith Stanfield has a message for Charlamagne Tha God after the radio personality took a shot at his portrayal of FBI snitch William O'Neal...
Read more
Social Heat

UK Man Surrenders to Police for ‘Peace and Quiet’ from Quarantine People He was Stuck With

Fisher Jack - 0
*A wanted man in West Sussex, UK, whose identity has not been disclosed, ended up turning himself in to police because he couldn’t stand...
Read more
Social Heat

2 People (Camyrn King, Yvonne Crawford) Arrested in Shooting of Woman in ATL Cinema

Fisher Jack - 0
*Two people have been arrested after shooting a woman who shushed them in an AMC movie theater back on January 9 of this year. On...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO