Rotimi Talks African Pride & Culture in ‘Coming 2 America’ / WATCH

*Movie sequels can be a hit or miss, but the “Coming 2 America” sequel doesn’t disappoint. Of course, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are reprising their roles as Prince Akeem and Semmi, but there are a lot of new characters in the sequel. The film includes many heavy hitters like Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Teyana Taylor, and more.

“Coming 2 America” is set in the land of Zamunda. The original was mostly set in Queens, NY, with only a few scenes in Zamunda. Viewers will get to experience Prince Akeem in his royal element, as he makes the transition from prince to king. The newly crowned King and his Queen Lisa face backlash for not having a male heir. Unbeknownst to him, he allegedly has a son back in Queens.

Once again Akeem and Semmi travel back to Queens to meet the alleged son. They convince him to return to Zamunda and claim his place in line.

With the film mostly taking place in Zamunda, it highlights the African culture that we are starting to see more of.

The cast also includes actors from South and West Africa. Actor Rotimi (“Power”) tells our correspondent L.Marie what it was like to be a part of a film that showcases his culture.

“Being first-generation Nigerian myself to be apart of a movie that uplifts Africans and makes everything feel royal. To be a part of something like that is once in a lifetime,” said the actor.



He plays the son of a general played by Wesley Snipes. Before King Akeem gets news of his alleged son, Snipes’s character demands an arranged marriage between his son, (Rotimi) and Akeems’s oldest daughter. There are a lot of new elements in the story line but the plot still parallels the original.

With the original being so iconic it’s refreshing to see all of the similarities. When a sequel doesn’t succeed, the main mistake is taking the story too far from the original. The cast has expressed their excitement for the film’s release knowing they stayed true to the first film. Rotimi also tells us how excited he is to be apart of this legendary cast.

“For me, I was just so excited to learn, learn comedian timing. How to handle myself with other legends. How did I handle myself being a lead in something (that’s) so anticipated,” the actor told us.

“Coming 2 America” streams on Amazon Prime Video starting March 5.